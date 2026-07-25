Sean McVay Shares Latest on Aaron Donald's Return as Rams Open Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams reported to training camp on Saturday and defensive tackle Aaron Donald was not among those in attendance. Donald not showing up to the start of training camp was not a surprise. However, until Donald makes an official decision one way or the other, it remains one of the biggest storylines in the NFL.

Following the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett, Donald returning became a possibility. A few weeks ago, Donald was seen working out at the team’s facility, which only increased speculation of a return. While there isn’t an official timeline, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported on Friday that if Donald decides to return, the team does believe he’ll show up at some point during training camp.

Sean McVay Gives Aaron Donald Return Update

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the media for the first time since the closing of OTAs and spoke about Donald.

“He is going through his process and he is putting himself in a position to make a decision and he's earned the right to be able to do that,” said McVay. “Anything that he does, he does all in so he's going through a very strict regimen and process that was similar to what he did when he played, see how his body responds and feels…And if he feels good, then you guys know he's going to be ready to rock.”

Donald retired following the 2023 season and has been out of the NFL for two years. While he is only 35 and in good shape, Donald will need to see how his body reacts to getting into football shape. At this point, things seem to be pointing towards a return, but it will all depend on how Donald feels over the next week or so.

Could Donald Return During Training Camp?

While there has been some speculation that Donald could return midseason, those close to the situation believe that it’s all or nothing. The Rams would certainly welcome Donald back at any point. However, many believe that if he returns, it will happen before Week 1.

“If Aaron Donald decides he wants to be a part of it, I do think that he's going to impact and influence positive change,” said McVay. “But I also know that what he does, he's all in so I'm not going to say a yes or no, but the process that we would take place is that, hey, he's going to go through what he's going through right now. We'll see how his body's responding to some of the training and the way that he puts himself through the bases to know what it looks and feels like to be ready to take on what the rigors of an NFL season entail. And if he's feeling good about that, then we'll move forward.”

How Would Aaron Donald Fit on the Rams?

Once Donald does return, the Rams would need to figure out Donald’s contract and how he fits into the defense. As it stands, Donald left $30 million on the table when he retired. It’s unlikely that the Rams would be able to bring him back at that number. Donald and the Rams would need to figure out what works for both sides.

Defensively, the Rams’ defensive line is much better and has much more depth than it did when Donald played. It’s a good problem to have, but Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula would need to figure out where Donald fits in that rotation and how many snaps he’ll play.

This is something that will continue to be monitored until Donald makes a decision. While things seem to be leaning towards a return, nothing is official. If Donald’s body reacts well to his workout regimen, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Donald on the field as early as the second week of training camp.

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