Myles Garrett Makes Strong First Impression at Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams reported to training camp on Saturday, but took the field for the first time on Sunday. With the players taking the field for the first time, there was plenty to be excited about. However, the player many were arguably the most excited to see was edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Rams Finally Get First Look at Myles Garrett

Following the Myles Garrett trade in June, the Rams hadn't had an opportunity to get an extended look at their new star pass rusher. While Garrett was in attendance for the end of OTAs, Sunday at training camp was the first time that he lined up with the defense.

“It was the first time we’ve lined up as a defense with him out there so we've been looking forward to this day for a long time and it definitely lived up to it,” said defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

The Rams' trade for Garrett has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. In the first two days of training camp, the Rams have talked a lot about expectations and managing those. Garrett’s addition to the defense is a big reason for that as the front office once again takes an 'all-in' approach for another Super Bowl.

Garrett Lives Up to the Hype

On Sunday's first day of practice, Garrett lived up to the hype. According to Pierce DeLuna of the 1st and Tuna Substack, Garrett looked extremely fast off the edge and there was a clear difference in him compared to the other pass rushers. Stu Jackson of TheRams.com echoed that statement, noting that Garrett looked as fast and explosive as advertised.

Sunday’s practice wasn’t in pads, but it was still a good opportunity for the Rams to get a close look at Garrett and how he might fit into the defense. It’s especially difficult to evaluate pass rushers without pads, but the explosiveness and speed were apparent. The Rams have a good group of pass rushers, but Garrett should help bring the pass rush and coverage closer together.

“When he's out there, you can just feel his aura,” said cornerback Trent McDuffie. “Everybody likes to say this aura that the guy has. He's gigantic. He's a monster…I know he has a little chip on his shoulder and he's excited about being here so I think that just fires everybody else up.”

The excitement around the team has been evident since the Rams traded for Garrett. This was a defense in which the pass rush was already considered a strength. Garrett raises that ceiling even higher, and that's without mentioning Aaron Donald's potential return. The Rams got their first extended look at Garrett on Sunday, and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year looked every bit the part.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.