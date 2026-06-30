Kyren Williams Is Building a Strong Case Among Rams Running Back Greats

When it comes to the running back position, the Los Angeles Rams arguably have one of the richest histories NFL. Eric Dickerson dominated the NFL in the 80s as he set the single-season rushing record. Marshall Faulk won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award in three straight seasons and was named MVP in 2000 as a running back. Following Faulk, the Rams went to Steven Jackson who had eight consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. Todd Gurley’s career may have been short, but he also won an Offensive Player of the Year award.

Kyren Williams may not have some of the accolades of those players, but he has been the model of consistency, much like Jackson. Earlier this week, Williams was named to the NFL’s Top 100 Player list for a third consecutive season.

No. 89 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@RamsNFL RB Kyren Williams! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/qgcfUUyyX1 — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2026

Since 2023, Williams ranks third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 36 and his 3,695 yards rank sixth. Williams’ 82.1 rushing yards per game also rank fourth during that time span.

There’s no doubt that Williams has benefited from being in Sean McVay’s system. The emergence of Blake Corum also had a positive impact on Williams and kept him fresh throughout the season.

Still, from a production standpoint, Williams’ numbers are right there with some of the great running backs in franchise history. His 3,834 yards during his first four seasons trail only Jackson, Gurley, and Dickerson. Williams’ 36 rushing touchdowns are behind only Gurley and Dickerson. Last season, Williams joined Dickerson, Faulk, and Gurley with 40 or more scrimmage touchdowns in a three year span.

His playoff numbers have also been impressive. In six playoff games, Williams’ 426 rushing yards are behind only Dickerson. His 71 rushing yards per game in the playoffs trail only Dickerson and Lawrence McCutcheon.

Williams may not be as dynamic as players like Dickerson, Faulk, and Gurley, but his consistency is right there with Jackson. That’s not to say that Williams is as good as Jackson, but through four years he has the same number of All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. Through his first four seasons, Williams’ approximate value via Pro Football Reference is 33 compared to Jackson’s 42.

Since getting burned by the Gurley contract, the Rams haven’t invested heavily at the running back position. Despite drafting Jarquez Hunter for insurance, the Rams valued Williams enough in the offense to give him a contract extension, which speaks volumes.

Through four years, a serious case can be made that Williams is on his way to being one of the best running backs in franchise history. He may not be there yet, but he is on that trajectory. He’s the first Rams running back since Jackson to rush for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. Even if Williams isn’t as good as Jackson right now, he’s brought a similar level of consistency and he’s had the playoff success that Jackson lacked.

There is still plenty for Williams to prove over the next few seasons to be considered among the franchise greats. However, through his first four seasons, he’s certainly on pace to be in that conversation. If Williams continues producing at this level, it will be difficult to ignore what he’s accomplished with the Rams.

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