Rams RB Blake Corum: No. 23 Player Was the Missing Piece in the Run Game

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 23 player, Blake Corum.

The Los Angeles Rams had the most efficient run game during the 2025 season. While Sean McVay has typically just used one running back in the offense, that changed last year as Kyren Williams and Blake Corum were used in a tandem.

Corum and Williams combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards. While Williams was effective on his own, the Rams running game lacked explosiveness and became one-dimensional. The answer to that was never Williams or Corum, but rather the two being used more together.

Why Blake Corum is So Important

During the 2024 season, the Rams had the lowest explosive run-rate in the NFL at 1.8 percent. They were the only team below the two percent mark. Williams was a great singles hitter who could occasionally hit into a double. However, he was very rarely going to hit a home run.

This is where Corum had his biggest impact last season. He ranked fifth in the NFL in explosive run rate and the Rams ranked ninth overall at 5.2 percent. With Corum, the Rams went from the least explosive run game to inside the top 10.

Additionally, Corum was able to take a significant load off of Williams. Williams had 57 fewer carries in 2025, but averaged over half a yard more per carry. Corum was able to keep Williams fresh and add another element to the run game that the Rams previously lacked.

The Depth Behind Corum

If the Rams were to be without Corum, they would likely roll with Williams as the lone running back as they did previously. However, Jarquez Hunter is also a player the Rams drafted in the fourth round in 2025.

Similar to Corum, Hunter adds an explosive element. Coming out of Auburn, he was one of the more explosive running backs in the country. However, Hunter was inactive most of last season and his only snaps came on special teams.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

Injuries at running back are almost inevitable, but that’s also why the Rams have made it a focus to take some load off of Williams. If the Rams are able to keep their running backs fresh, there is less wear and tear on their bodies.

If Corum takes a step back in 2026, it would be a significant hit to the Rams’ run game. While Matthew Stafford won MVP, everything in the Rams’ offense starts with running the football. It’s all tied together with the use of play action. With a less explosive offense, there is pressure on Stafford and the passing game to carry the load.

Why We Ranked Corum Here

Corum is such an important part of the Rams’ run game. His impact was evident last season, as he and Williams were arguably the best running back duo in the NFL. While Corum and Williams are built similarly, Corum adds more shiftiness and is more creative, leading to explosive plays.

The importance of the running back position in NFL offenses has increased in recent years. Corum changed the Rams’ run game last season and it’s possible he takes on a larger role in 2026. The Rams had a 49.7 percent rushing success rate in 2025, which ranked first among all teams since at least 2016. Corum was a big part of that and will look to take another step in year three.

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