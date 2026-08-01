Why I'm Buying the Early Hype Around Rams Rookie WR CJ Daniels

Throughout the first week of training camp for the Los Angeles Rams, rookie sixth-round pick CJ Daniels has emerged as one of the team's biggest standouts. There was plenty of excitement around Daniels heading into training camp, but few expected him to make an immediate impact.

CJ Daniels Is Making the Most of Every Opportunity

However, that’s exactly what Daniels has done. The rookie has built up quite a rapport with quarterback Stetson Bennett and continues to catch everything thrown his way. That continued as the Rams put on pads for the first time on Friday.

“He showed a little more versatility by lining up on the outside for more snaps, including the one where he ran an intermediate route and settled in for a chunk play on a throw from Simpson,” wrote The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

The Rams are no strangers to a late-round rookie wide receiver making an immediate impact. While Daniels may not reach the level of Nacua's rookie season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him carve out a role in the offense.

Throughout training camp, the Rams have had competition at the WR3 spot. Given Jordan Whittington's experience, he appears to be the favorite. With the Rams moving to more 13 personnel and heavier sets, the third wide receiver is also likely to see less playing time than past years.

Why Daniels' Skill Set Fits the Rams' Offense

Still, this feels like a WR3a/WR3b situation with Whittington. The Rams need a receiver whose skill set complements Whittington's, giving them two different options depending on personnel and situation.

Early favorites may have been Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield as they brought more experience. However, Smith’s size makes him very limited. He's primarily a vertical receiver who wins on go routes and the occasional corner route off that vertical plane. Mumpfield is a smooth route-runner, but his frame makes him weaker at the point of attack. Mumpfield won just 1 of his 7 contested-catch opportunities.

Smith and Mumpfield are no guarantee to be the third wide receiver alongside Whittington. It’s very possible for Daniels to beat out both of those players and carve out a role in the offense. A lot of that is because his skill set gives the Rams exactly what they need.

Daniels’ larger frame gives them an alternative to Adams and his physicality allows him to win on the outside. Much of Whittington’s success has come in the short and intermediate areas of the field in the slot. Daniels has alignment versatility, but unlike Smith and Mumpfield, he has the frame to outmuscle defensive backs on the perimeter and win as a run-blocker.

There is also some uncertainty around Smith making the roster. Given that the Rams have to keep five tight ends, they may opt to only keep five wide receivers instead of the usual six. Throughout training camp, Smith has been competing with Kyren Williams as the team’s punt returner. If Williams wins that, Smith doesn’t have as much value on special teams. It opens up the possibility for him to be a surprise roster cut. Without Smith, Daniels' chances of becoming that WR3b alongside Whittington increase.

The WR3 Competition Is Far From Over

The Rams tend to work their rookies in slowly and they may do the same with Daniels even if he continues this trajectory. Daniels could start to see the field more in the second half of the season. Still, McVay has shown that if a rookie proves he is ready, he can earn early snaps.

Throughout the first week of training camp, Daniels has continued to stack good days together. It’s still a long way between now and Week 1, but he’s certainly made a strong first impression. If he maintains this level over the next month, it will be hard for the Rams to keep him off the field.

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