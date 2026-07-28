Rams Rookie CJ Daniels Already Turning Heads at Training Camp

Heading into training camp, there may not have been a Los Angeles Rams rookie generating more excitement than wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels was taken in the sixth round of the draft, but fit the Rams’ archetype at wide receiver. With an opportunity to compete for the WR3 role behind Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, Daniels entered the offseason as a favorite to emerge as one of the team's standout rookies

While Daniels didn’t generate much buzz during OTAs, it didn’t take long for him to turn heads during training camp. Daniels may not have been working with the starters, but he had an impressive day of practice on Tuesday.

CJ Daniels Makes an Early Impression

According to team reporter Stu Jackson, Daniels had a strong day and caught just about everything thrown his way. The rookie wide receiver caught the attention of others in the media as well.

Shocker: The @RamsNFL may have found a keeper in Miami WR CJ Daniels. The rookie is putting on a show today — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 28, 2026

The Rams have done well in recent years when it comes to drafting wide receivers late and developing them into reliable contributors in the offense. Back in 2023, the Rams got a steal when they selected wide receiver Puka Nacua in the fifth round. The next season, the Rams drafted Jordan Whittington in the sixth round.

While Nacua has developed into an All-Pro-caliber wide receiver and Whittington has become a solid role player, the Rams have gotten strong contributions from both players over the past few seasons. It’s not far-fetched to say that Daniels could be on a similar path.

“He's done a good job,” said head coach Sean McVay. “You can see he's come in, no-nonsense mentality, but he enjoys football. And then he's really a great listener. I'm excited about CJ and he'll be another guy when you talk about the importance of the preseason. He'll be a guy I'm looking forward to watching play and obviously in these practice settings as well.”

Can Daniels Follow Puka Nacua's Path?

Whenever a young rookie wide receiver impresses in training camp, it’s easy to jump to that player being "the next Puka Nacua.” It may be unrealistic to expect Daniels to have a rookie season like Nacua's, but he could make some noise in the battle for the third wide receiver spot.

Also, rookie CJ Daniels looked sharp while working mostly with the backup QBs. The 6th-round pick caught a bunch of balls. Worth noting on a team that's currently without a clear-cut No. 3 WR for the 2nd straight year. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 28, 2026

Whittington is likely still the favorite while Xavier Smith brings experience. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Daniels push Konata Mumpfield and surpass him on the depth chart. Mumpfield has made some plays in training camp as well. With that said, Daniels has a much larger frame, which allows him to be stronger at the catch point and better in contested catch situations.

Even if Daniels doesn’t meet Nacua levels, it wouldn’t be unrealistic for him to be the type of player that Josh Reynolds or Demarcus Robinson were for the Rams. The Rams missed Robinson’s size last season. If Daniels can prove to be reliable and show a strong understanding of the offense, McVay will find ways to get him on the field.

Following the draft, there was a lot of discussion about how the Rams didn’t address their need at WR3. Even if the Rams are moving to heavier sets in the offense and featuring tight ends, the injury histories of Adams and Nacua would suggest they’ll need to rely on their wide receiver depth at some point.

This is a team and coaching staff that has consistently shown the ability to develop wide receivers. It’s only the early days of training camp, but Daniels has made a strong first impression. If Daniels can continue building on Tuesday’s performance and carry it into the preseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him carve out a role in the offense.

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