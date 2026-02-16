Three Takeaways After Rams Retain Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After participating in several franchises' search for a defensive coordinator, the Los Angeles Rams have retained Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant. Here's what the move means for the secondary developer and passing game coordinator, along with the franchise he hopes to win the Lombardi with in 2026.

1. The Rams Will Heavily Invest In Their Defense, Especially At Cornerback

With Pleasant being retained and newly hired Michael Hunter being named as the defensive backs coach, the Rams have the mental framework in place both on the staff and on the field to supplement with game-wrecking talent.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only will the Rams retain most of their defensive coaching staff, Hunter and Robert Wright, who was hired from Syracuse, will provide the collegiate ideology to evolve Chris Shula's zone coverage. The Rams also have Quentin Lake and Nate Landman in place as on-field commanders to help with the growing pains.

With the Rams having one of the cheapest defenses in the NFL and still securing a top-10 finish for scoring defenses, the team will heavily invest in their defense because the alternative is too inconceivable for guys like Les Snead and Sean McVay to tolerate.

2. The Rams Have A Succession Plan On Both Offense and Defense

While the Rams have yet to name an offensive coordinator, barring any unexpected developments, the Rams are likely to hire from within to replace Mike LaFleur and have coaches in position to replace whoever replaces LaFleur next offseason if necessary.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Now the Rams have Pleasant as a potential option to replace Shula if Shula gets a head coaching job next offseason. While the Rams and Sean McVay do not have to stick with those potential options, the sheer fact that there is the possibility of coaching continuity is important as the Rams start to ponder life after Matthew Stafford.

3. There's a Good Chance Kam Curl Returns

Curl was a crucial part of the Rams' success in 2025 as he, along with Quentin Lake were the most utalized defenders, often playing every snap in the game. The Rams will invest on defense but how much remains to be seen.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) high-five after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams will address their outside corner issue, simply because they are forced too. But one has to wonder that by bringing in Michael Hunter, who spent the last two seasons at Ohio State, the Rams are showing interest in adding Caleb Downs.

Downs, who is most effective playing close to the line of scrimmage, will need help over the top, and the veteran Kurl is the consistent presence that would allow players like Downs or an improved Jaylen McCollough to thrive.

