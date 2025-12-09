Rams Mike LaFleur Saves the Day Against the Cardinals

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had a bit of a health issue when head coach Sean McVay came down with sickness. Limited by his own health, he handed the reigns of the offense over to his second in command.

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was excellent in his execution and after praising LaFleur last week, citing his skills and potential as a play caller, McVay spoke on LaFleur's latest display.

McVay on LaFleur's Execution

McVay was asked about LaFleur's handling of the offense.

“It just confirms all the things... It's funny, it's almost like you guys knew I was going to wake up in the middle of the night and just get terribly sick on Friday since [beat reporters] you and Gary were asking me about that," stated McVay. "It didn't surprise me. It just confirmed how fortunate and grateful I'm to have a leader like Mike [LaFleur] and a great coaching staff on the offensive side and really the coaching staff in general. They do a great job within their roles and then if they're asked to step up, all they do is answer the bell and take it to another level."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"In a lot of instances, because of the approach that we're typically accustomed to taking on Saturday leading into Sunday, I missed a large portion of that whether it's dialogue in the walkthroughs or dialogue with [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] in terms of how we categorize how we want to be able to call the game. We were able to do that collectively.

Normally, I'm the one that has the direct communication. Mike ended up having that yesterday because of some of the things that I missed and he did a phenomenal job and made some great decisions. Like anything, whether I have it or whether he has it, there's always great collaboration."

"I thought him and [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Quarterback Coach] Dave Ragone, [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase, [Running Backs Coach] Ron Gould, [Wide Receiver Coach] Eric Yarber, [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Offensive Assistant] Brian Allen and [Tight Ends Coach] ‘Scooter’ [Scott] Huff did such a cool job. I can't say enough about it. Nothing surprised me. It just continued to confirm how fortunate and lucky I am to work with a great coach like Mike. He’s a great leader and it's special.”

LaFleur and Stafford

While McVay remained in command of the offense, LaFleur was the one relaying play calls to Matthew Stafford. Back in the offensive driver's seat for the first time since the 2022 season, LaFleur was clear and direct as the Rams raced towards victory.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I didn't," stated McVay on LaFleur's communication. "I did not get any feedback, but I'm on there so I can hear everything that he's saying and we're all communicating. He did a hell of a job getting it in a timely fashion. It was a really smooth operation.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.