Rams' Alaric Jackson Named in Civil Suit
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been named in a lawsuit that alleges he both filmed a woman he engaged in intercourse with without her permission to make the recording, and then is alleged to have used the video to taunt the woman, according to ESPN's Paula Lavigne.
"An agent for Jackson said Thursday that he was not aware of the lawsuit and did not have an immediate comment. An NFL spokesperson referred to Jackson's 2024 suspension and declined further comment," ESPN said.
Jackson's Suit
The Rams and the NFL have known about the night in question, with the NFL investigating the claim and suspending Jackson for the first two games of the 2024 NFL season. The reason the NFL knew about the alleged incident is due to the woman who filed the lawsuit against Jackson coming forward before the 2024 season.
It's alleged that said incident took place in May 2024 in Los Angeles. This is a civil lawsuit, and Jackson is not facing criminal charges.
The Rams' Response
During his standard Friday press conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Jackson's lawsuit. McVay stated that the Rams were keeping everything in-house as McVay continually answered questions regarding Jackson's lawsuit with that exact phrase.
The Rams extended Jackson this offseason, handing him a three-year, $57 million extension.
McVay refused to comment on the Rams' decision to extend him. Back in 2024, McVay also refused to go into detail of Jackson's initial suspension as did the NFL, citing the ruling was due to Jackson violating their personal conduct policy.
"The woman reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department, which told her that though the recording could constitute criminal conduct, she would have to return to Los Angeles or work with her local police department to make the report, according to the lawsuit. She decided not to pursue a criminal case, but reported the incident to the NFL, the lawsuit states," ESPN said.
There is not expected to be any further action from the NFL considering that he was already suspended by the NFL for the incident following the league's own investigation. Jackson is set to start at left tackle for the Rams in Week 11 vs. the Seattle Seahawks,
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE