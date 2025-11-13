Rams Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay held his Wednesday press conference, answering various questions from the media as his team gets ready for a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.
Besides bragging rights, sole possession of first place in the NFC West is on the line, and for the Rams, they have to face Sam Darnold in yet another big time showdown.
After defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season to turn around their 2024 campaign, the Rams met Darnold's Vikings in the Wild Card round. The Rams, NFC West champions, were forced to host the playoff game in Arizona due to the wildfires that affected the greater Los Angeles area.
In the contest, the Rams sacked Darnold nine times, including a strip sack that Jared Verse took to the house.
Since then, Darnold joined the Seahawks and has looked even better than he did in 2024. Once again playing in a Shanahan offense, Darnold has thrived. The Seahawks are 7-2 on the season and have scored 27 or more points in six of those contests.
McVay on Darnold
Darnold himself has thrown for 2,262 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. McVay spoke about Darnold in his presser.
“I've seen a lot of the same things that made him great last year in Minnesota," stated McVay. "I think he's in a really good system. I think he does an excellent job of recognizing whatever the coverages are and being able to get the ball where it should be. You can see he does a great job of playing in time and in rhythm."
"He can activate all parts of the field and then some really cool stuff happens when he goes off-schedule. He has the athleticism to be able to buy time, keep his eyes down the field. You can see there's a rapport with his skill players that they're able to work off of him. I'm seeing a guy that's playing with a lot of confidence that's been earned and it's a continuation of a lot of the stuff that got him the deserved recognition last year with what he did with [Vikings Head Coach] Kevin [O’Connell] and those guys."
"Then you look at what [Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint] Kubiak has done and the way that he's playing and the ownership he has of the things that they're asking of him. It's impressive. I have lot of respect for Sam.”
Darnold is one of a few quarterbacks who have played in both McVay and Shanahan-style offenses as a long-term starting quarterback.
