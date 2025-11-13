Did The Rams Sign This Season's Best Free Agent?
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have conducted business in a stright forward way during the McVay era when it comes to roster building. Due to the environment of the team, general manager Les Snead has been able to pluck talent where no one is looking, developing players into premier contributors time and time again.
The most recent is arguably the free agent signing of the offseason. With money flying around and phone calls being made all across the country, it was the Rams signing Nate Landman to a one year deal that has redefined the trajectory of this team.
Landman has been everything and then some to the organization with his recent form leading to historic results.
Landman's Latest Achievement
Landman has been a force to deal with this season as the beloved pickup from Atlanta became a loved member of the locker room instantly, earning both a captaincy and the responcibility of defensive signal caller befire playing an official game with the team.
Now his newfound form of forcing fumbles has created NFL history.
"Nate Landman's 9 career forced fumbles are the most for any inside linebacker through a player's first 45 career regular season games, according to TruMedia," stated the Rams PR Team.
After recording punchouts in his last two games, Landman has three forced fumbles in nine career games with the franchise.
McVay on Landman's Ability to Change Possession In An Instant
“You better get your offhand cover and not leave that leather susceptible to exposure for Landman," stated Rams Head Coach McVay on Wednesday. "He's going to get it out. What I think is cool is you look at the last two that he ended up having in consecutive weeks whether it's New Orleans or against San Francisco, both of those [Safety] Kam Curl’s got a player stood up."
"The one against [Alvin] Kamara was a little bit different, but Landman sees that opening and takes it. Then on a bang-bang type of play where we're bringing a pressure. Kam Curl does a great job coming from the post to be able to get [49ers Wide Receiver Jauan] Jennings stood up. When you're in those positions you're trying to be able to get as many yards as possible and sometimes the ball is going to be susceptible."
"If it is, it's really hard and difficult. I think defensive players in this league do such a great job of attacking at it. It's a ball mindset that people have. When you're in traffic areas, if you don't really get that offhand cover, you're always going to run the risk of putting it on the ground. Landman's done an excellent job for us."
"I think he's helped create just more awareness overall whether that's for our offensive guys like you're asking or even our defensive players are getting better attempts at it. It's a big deal because other than points, that's one of those most important stats. I don't like stats, but that's one that I do like [laughter].”
