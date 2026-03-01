It's Clear the Rams' True Needs Are Misunderstood

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been told throughout the entire offseason that their top priorities involve finding Matthew Stafford's replacement while addressing their offensive tackle position.

It's a narrative that remains incorrect about the team, and here's why those moves should not be executed.

Rams Given Their Ideal 2026 Draft Haul

The Rams' ideal haul involves drafting CB Jermod McCoy, T Monroe Freeling, QB Ty Simpson, and CB Treydan Stukes in the first three rounds.

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker believes these four players are a perfect fit due to the current concerns of the Rams' roster

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"The Rams’ defense improved to 10th in EPA per play last year, but the team still sat 18th in PFF coverage grade at corner," stated Locker. "McCoy (89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024) would be a perfect fit, especially with Los Angeles hiring former Tennessee defensive backs coach Michael Hunter. In the third round, Stukes (89.5 PFF zone coverage grade) could be another starter off the bat in Chris Shula’s zone scheme."

"LA’s offense was arguably the league’s best in 2025, but the Rams are always one step ahead. Freeling could compete with the incumbent Warren McClendon Jr. at right tackle, especially with McClendon only under contract for one more campaign. Furthermore, Simpson (83.1 overall PFF grade) will need time to sit after struggling at the end of his first season as a starter, and learning behind Stafford would be an ideal landing spot."

The Mark Was Again Missed

If the Rams, who own four picks during the first three days of the draft, select a tackle and a quarterback with two of their top three picks, Matthew Stafford might genuinely lose his mind.

While double dipping at cornerback does appear to be a sound move, using the team's top draft capital for two positions that are already set for 2026 should put Les Snead in the hot seat, despite his current place on the coldest of chairs.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

And that's why the Rams would never do it. To draft a quarterback with a top pick while currently in possession of an MVP talent playing at an MVP level is the exact reason why Matt LaFleur does not have a Super Bowl ring despite years of having a Super Bowl roster.

If the Rams proceed down this route, they would also ruin their relationship with Warren McClendon, as McClendon only has one year left on his deal. The move signals McClendon is done with the Rams, and the last thing anyone needs is a valuable, consistent tackle going from appreciated to disgruntled, while an overeager rookie waits in the wings.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Rams waste Matthew Stafford final years with a draft like this, Sean McVay's and Les Snead's legacy will be tarnished forever. That's how serious next season is.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.