Rams Get Bad Injury News Before Panthers Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have released their final injury report of the Wild Card round and with it, the Rams enter the game down two contributors while their opponent, the Carolina Panthers, appear to be at full strength.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Kevin Dotson (Ankle) and Jordan Whittington (Knee). Both men will not participate in the contest.

Justin Dedich is expected to start in Dotson's place while Jordan Whittington entered Thursday as questionable for the game. The Rams were waiting to see how he responded in practice and it was determined he couldn't play.

The reason why this news is devastating is that the Panthers are built to take advantage. Their strong interior defensive line will be in position to dominate if Dedich is unable to emulate Dotson's effectiveness. For Whittington, that means this is one less receiver at the Rams' disposal while Whittington fills several roles on Special Teams, a unit already feeling the pressure to perform.

Byron Young (Rest) had his standard rest day.

Limited

Josh Wallace (Ankle) and Terrance Ferguson (Hamstring). Both men enter the game as questionable. Both men did not practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Full

Braden Fiske (Ankle), Tyler Higbee (Ankle), Davante Adams (Hamstring), Quentin Lake (Elbow), and Darious Williams (Personal). All men will be able to play if active. Any misses will be due to a coaching decision.

McVay on Friday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provided his full report before practice.

“As far as injuries, we will rule [Offensive Lineman] Kevin Dotson out for the game," stated McVay. "He’s making good progress, but he’s not going to make it for this game. The guys that will be listed as questionable that we'll look forward to seeing… today's a big day for them, will be [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington, [Tight End] Terrance Ferguson and [Safety] Josh Wallace."

"They truly are questionable so today's practice will be a good indicator of their availability for the game. Everybody else will be good to go.”

Carolina Panthers

Did Not Participate

A'Shawn Robinson (Rest). Robinson will play against his former team.

Full

Bobby Brown III (Concussion) and Robert Rochell (Concussion) were limited on Tuesday but were a full go on Wednesday and Thursday. Derrick Brown (Rest) missed Wednesday but was a full go on Thursday.

Claudin Cherelus (Calf/Ankle), Robert Hunt (Biceps), Turk Wharton (Hamstring), and Chandler Zavala (Calf) were full participants of the third day in a row this week. Hunt and Zavala enter the game as questionable.

