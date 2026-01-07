Rams' Sean McVay Details First Steps Towards Panthers Matchup

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have completed their regular season and now advance to the Wild Card round. As a result of their 12-5 record, the Rams are the fifth seed and are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Panthers defeated the Rams during the regular season on a rainy Sunday afternoon. On game day, the Rams will see decent temperatures with a 25 percent chance of rain. They will also be taking on a Panthers team built to attack the weaknesses of the Rams and one of them is their record away from Los Angeles.

The Rams are 5-4 on the road this season and are 1-3 when playing on the Atlantic Coast. Their one win was a 17-3 victory over a Ravens team that was without Lamar Jackson.

With the battlelines drawn and the NFL season now turning into sports' finest winner-take-all tournament, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford, and Davante Adams spoke from the podium on Tuesday, addressing a variety of topics, touching on the steps taken to play the Panthers.

Watch Sean McVay Press Conference Below

McVay on the Rams Playing the Panthers

During his presser, McVay addressed the Rams' loss to Carolina during the season and some of the takeaways from the contest.

“We just didn't do the things that were necessary to be able to win the game," stated McVay. "I think starting off the obvious, big point of emphasis was the three turnovers. They didn't have any. They had some key and critical third and fourth downs. I thought they were able to run the ball and control the clock."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The possessions were limited and so that was the big thing. You give them respect. They made the plays and did the things to be able to win the football game. It was a good humbling day for us and we're excited about the challenge going against them again.”

McVay was also asked about the vibe of the team.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I feel a great pulse on this team," stated McVay. "I love the maturity. I think we've had a lot of different experiences through the 17 weeks and I really appreciate the experience that we had the other day where you go down four points and to be able to get a couple stops, to be able to have [Punter] Ethan Evans do a great job of kicking it off where he lands it in the landing zone, ends up as a touchback, the offense goes and scores three touchdowns and the next thing you know, you look up and you're up 17. I think it was good for us to face a little bit of adversity. I think we've been calloused the right way. We're excited to be able to go swing now that this tournament has started.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.