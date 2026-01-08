Rams' Davante Adams and Others Work Towards Playing Panthers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their playoff preparations on Wednesday, gearing up for a win-or-go-home contest against the Carolina Panthers. While the Panthers appear to be getting healthier, the Rams weren't able to elevate the status of their players.

Kevin Dotson (Ankle), Jordan Whittington (Knee), Terrance Ferguson (Hamstring), and Josh Wallace (Ankle). This is the second straight day all four players did not participate in practice.

Darious Williams (Personal) also missed practice as well.

Rams will have an update on Thursday before flying to Carolina on Friday.

Braden Fiske (Ankle) and Tyler Higbee (Ankle).

Davante Adams (Hamstring) and Quentin Lake (Elbow)

Adams and Lake Battle Back

Both Davante Adams and Quentin Lake have gone above and beyond to be able to play this postseason. Overcoming late-season injuries, Adams detailed on Tuesday the process regarding their return and how they have remained mentally on the same page with the rest of the organization.

“I was just talking about this with [Safety Quentin Lake ] ‘Q’ the other day," stated Adams. "That's one of the things that I feel like I have never really figured out is just how to manage that. The first few days are always like you’re feeling sorry for yourself and then you realize, especially me being in a position I'm in, guys are looking to me for leadership and direction still in the midst of me battling injuries. I still have to be there for them, being strong for the team, being present and finding a way to still include myself in things and be helpful."

"The first few days are going to be tougher with that. As you get into it and get into a rhythm, start seeing the treatment and the rehab heading in the right direction, it's a little easier to wrap your mind around everything. When you're seeing results and you're starting to get better. For me, the mental part was tougher than the physical. Like [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] said last week if we had to, I could've went, but just trying to give it a little bit more time just to be smart about it and to load up and be ready to go for a week like this.”

Derrick Brown (Rest)

Bobby Brown III (Concussion) and Robert Rochell (Concussion) were limited on Tuesday but were a full go on Wednesday.

Claudin Cherelus (Calf/Ankle), Robert Hunt (Biceps), Turk Wharton (Hamstring), and Chandler Zavala (Calf) were full participants of the second day in a row this week.

