Why Rams’ Explosive Offense Matches Up Perfectly Against Lions

It might not seem like it, but the Los Angeles Rams need a win in Week 15. Losing to the Carolina Panthers two games ago has put them in a precarious position for the NFC playoff race, despite their dominant run in the 2025 NFL season. While LA currently holds the top seed in the conference, several challengers are right behind them in the standings, hoping to rip the first-round bye away from them.



The Rams currently hold the tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks due to their head-to-head win earlier this year, but the two teams are tied in record. Head Coach Sean McVay and his squad will have to keep on their toes to secure the No. 1 seed and stay atop the NFC West division. That means taking care of business against a desperate Detroit Lions squad in Week 15.



Rams' offense has the goods



The Detroit Lions might be in dire straits, but they've done their best to navigate the troubled waters and keep their playoff hopes alive behind a resurgent offense. They've gone 2-1 in their last three games, averaging 34 points in that span. The good news for the Los Angeles Rams is that they should be able to get the win if they can hold the Lions under 30, as the Green Bay Packers did in their 31-24 victory over Detroit in Week 13.



However, even if this one turns into a shootout, Los Angeles should have the goods to survive the firefight. The Lions might have notched 30 points per game in their last three, but the Rams are at over 35 in that same span. Aside from the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles, no one's really been able to slow this offense down when it's not shooting itself in the foot.



FanDuel isn't expecting Detroit's injury-riddled defense to put up much resistance in Week 15. Matthew Stafford's line is set at 271.5 passing yards, while he's listed at -108 to throw for three or more touchdowns. Puka Nacua is at -114 to cross the century mark again in this game. Davante Adams is -114 to hit 63 or more yards receiving, but he's at -180 to find the end zone. On the ground, Kyren Williams is -114 to go over 58.5 rushing yards, while RB2 Blake Corum is at the same odds to get to 39. Overall, the over/under for this game is listed at 54.5 points.

