1 Reason Rams Should Fear Potential Upset from Bears

The Los Angeles Rams opened as pretty comfortable favorites over the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. It makes sense, even though they don't have home-field advantage in this matchup. LA finished with the better record in the regular season, 12-5 to Chicago's 11-6, and had a massive gap in terms of point differential, +172 to the Bears' +26.



Their opponent has a high-octane offense capable of putting up points in a hurry, evidenced by their 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Wild Card Weekend. Meanwhile, the Rams are elite on the attack and have a decent defense on the other side of the ball, too, something the Bears can't claim. Still, Chicago does have one significant matchup advantage over LA that could end up being the difference this Sunday.



Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) breaks through for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Rams will have to stop Bears' ground game



A lot has been made of Ben Johnson's unlocking of Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears' passing attack this season. While the second-year quarterback has looked a lot better and has been the driving force behind many of their clutch victories, Johnson's magnum opus in Chicago has been his work as a run-scheme designer.



The Bears boasted the third-best ground game in the NFL this season in both yards per game and yards per carry. The Los Angeles Rams' strength on defense is their lethal pass rush, but they were decent at stopping the run this year. They were 12th in yards allowed and tied for 14th in yards per attempt given up.



D'Andre Swift : 13 carries for 54 yards & a TD; 2 catches for 38 yards (1st playoff game since 2023 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles) pic.twitter.com/tSbErLEAIl — Lee Harvey (@Sayian_Warrior) January 11, 2026

However, elite rushing attacks were able to expose LA a bit. Four of the Rams' five losses this season came in games when they gave up 86 or more yards on the ground. Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons pounded them for 219 rushing yards, Kenneth Walker and the Seattle Seahawks tallied 179 yards in their overtime win, Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers combined for 164, and Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles went for 86 in Week 3.



The Rams did a much better job against the Panthers' running game in their first-round matchup in the playoffs, holding them to just 83 yards on 22 carries, although they did allow three touchdowns on the ground in the narrow 34-31 win. The Bears weren't as efficient as usual against the Green Bay Packers, but they still rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 28 attempts.

