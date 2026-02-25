Rams Learn Pro Bowl Linebacker Is Attainable This Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. A Pro Bowl linebacker is set to part ways with his team, and here's how the Los Angeles Rams factor into the recent developments.

The Latest From Chicago

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, who covers the Chicago Bears, reports that the team has allowed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade.

The #Bears have granted permission for LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, according to a league source," stated Biggs. "He's under contract for the '26 season at $15M. Still young and was Pro Bowl-caliber player thru first 10 games before minor injury. Finished year healthy. Led D in tackles.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is injured after catching a twelve-yard pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Edmunds is 28 in May and if he reaches the open market will be one of the better linebackers available," Biggs added. "Will be interesting to see if the Bears can attract an offer."

This is the final year Edmunds' deal, and he has virtually no guaranteed money left on his deal; thus, if a trade can not be executed, Edmunds will likely be a free agent. Edmunds is set to turn 28 this offseason and is in the prime of his career. He played five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before spending the last three with the Bears, operating as a major part of both franchise's turnaround and subsequent playoff success.

Should The Rams Make The Move?

The reality of this situation is that not matter what route the Rams take, there isn't a realistic way to add Edmunds without paying a cost that goes beyond his salary. While the Rams could use a player like Edmunds, especially after what Kenneth Walker and Bijan Robinson did to the defense last season, Edmunds' cap hit is a bit too high for the Rams in 2026, unless they have minimal ambitions in free agency.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If they wait for Edmunds to be released, it's doubtful that he would sign with the Rams as the team isn't in a position to give him a multi-year deal, and Edmunds has set himself up for a third NFL payday before the age of thirty, something that is rarely witnessed in the league.

Unfortunately, unless Edmunds is ready to go ring chasing, this appears to be a situation of right situation, wrong time. Plus, Edmunds was a culture builder in Chicago, and several players mocked the "It's Chicago!" chant in their post-game celebration after the NFC Divisional Round, something Edmunds helped bring to the national media, defining the Bears' new identity, thus the move is not likely.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.