Rams Mocked to Revamp Secondary With Unique Talents

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Rams are set to reinvent their wide receiver room as the majority of their defensive backs from the 2025 NFL season are either free agents or expected cap casualties. The Rams, who still have talents like Kamren Kinchens, Quentin Lake, Emmanuel Forbes, Jaylen McCollough, and Josh Wallace, could use replacements for Kam Curl and Cobie Durant.

In a recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, he mocked the Rams using both of their first-round picks on defensive backs.

Jermod McCoy

McCoy, a cornerback from Tennessee, was mocked to the Rams with their 13th overall pick. By using the selection from Atlanta, general manager Les Snead would be making his first cornerback selection with a first round pick for the first time in his 15+ years in the role.

"McCoy didn’t play at all in 2025 after earning an outstanding 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024," stated Wasserman. "While McCoy may carry some injury risk, the Rams should be willing to take that gamble to fix their biggest weakness, their secondary."

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

History has displayed that top players who take a year off before coming to the league often have excellent starts to their careers, as their bodies did not endure the wear and tear of the season, meaning they're often ahead health-wise to start the NFL season, especially as their contemporaries add more usage with the pre-draft process.

McCoy would be a phenomenal fit, but one has to wonder who will be in charge of his development now that Aubrey Pleasant is no longer with the organization.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Toledo has been an NFL factory under then-head coach Jason Candle. Candle, who just left as the programs' greatest coach ever, helped send Desjuan Johnson, Quinyon Mitchell, Kareem Hunt, Darius Alexander, and others to the league, with McNeil-Warren might be his best player yet.

Sep 14, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) runs the ball against Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

" Kamren Curl is entering free agency and is likely to be highly sought after," stated Wasserman. "If he departs Los Angeles, the Rams could spend a first-round selection on McNeil-Warren, who is college football’s highest-graded safety over the past three seasons. Part of the reason for that is McNeil-Warren’s penchant for making plays on the ball, as he totaled five interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 11 forced fumbles in his college career."

McNeil-Warren has phenomenal vision and a great break on the football. If he can be consistent, the Rams would have one of the most explosive safety rooms in the NFL.

