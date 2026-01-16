2 Player Lines Will Decide Rams' Fate vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams survived the Carolina Panthers' best shot in the Wild Card Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. They walked into a trap game in Week 13 of the regular season, but they took care of business in the postseason rematch. It was much closer than the Rams and their fans would have liked, 34-31, but point differential doesn't matter in the playoffs. All that matters is that the Rams advanced.



Now, they take on another young, rising team in the Chicago Bears. Their upcoming opponent showed just how dangerous they can be, pulling off a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter to beat their divisional rival Green Bay Packers in the first round, 31-27. LA will need a much better performance to ensure it makes it to the Conference Championship.



Rams will have to control the possession game



Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at the end of the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

1. Matthew Stafford -108 to throw an interception



Matthew Stafford became the MVP favorite largely due to his efficiency in the 2025 NFL season. He wound up throwing for over 4,700 yards and 46 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. The Los Angeles Rams were 9-2 in games he didn't throw a pick, as opposed to just 3-2 when he did.



The Chicago Bears' defense isn't exactly a juggernaut, but they do force turnovers at an impressive rate. They finished first in takeaways this year with 32. The Bears couldn't get one against the Packers in the Wild Card, but they did force three fumbles and register seven pass breakups. FanDuel has Stafford at -108 to throw an interception in the Windy City. Stafford can't control all turnovers, but he'll have to play a clean game to suppress the Bears' chances at an upset.



Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) breaks through for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

2. D'Andre Swift O/U 54.5 rushing yards



The forecast in Chicago predicts a low of 5°F, with plenty of wind chill and possible snow flurries. Needless to say, the air attacks might not be as effective as usual for the Los Angeles Rams and the Bears, which means the more successful ground game could control the contest. Ben Johnson has made running the ball his bread and butter in the NFL, and he's done it again in his first year in Chi-Town with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.



The Rams' defense has been solid versus the rush all season, but they've been exposed a few times by elite ground attacks. It's one of the main reasons the Panthers were able to move the ball against them consistently in both matchups this past year. LA will have to be disciplined against the run to turn Chicago's offense one-dimensional in tumultuous weather.

