Why Rams' Experience Is Favored Over Bears' Magic in Divisional Round

The last time the Los Angeles Rams faced the Chicago Bears, they were upset on the road, 24-18, back in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. LA will be hoping that this upcoming rematch goes a lot differently. And it should. These two teams have changed drastically since then, both for the better.



On that day, Matthew Stafford threw for 224 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. His leading receiver was Tutu Atwell. On the other side of the ball, Caleb Williams made his fourth NFL start, finishing with just 157 yards, though he did find DJ Moore in the end zone once. A lot will be different, but some things might look the same.



Rams hold the edge



The Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears were two of the hottest teams during the 2025 NFL season. The longest win streak of the year belonged to the Denver Broncos with 11 straight victories through mid-December, but both LA and Chicago boasted some impressive stretches of their own. The Rams claimed six consecutive dubs in the middle of the campaign, while the Bears wound up winning 11 of 13 games.



Chicago's magic seemed to run out at the end of the regular season, as it dropped its final two despite having the No. 2 seed on the line. The Bears wound up getting it anyway, but their struggles extended into the postseason. They trailed the Green Bay Packers, 21-3, at halftime on Wild Card Weekend. Then, Caleb Williams and the offense caught fire, completing a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter.



Could be one of the coldest NFL and Chicago Bears games on record this Sunday when the Rams come to the Windy City. AI Euro model spitting out wind chills 0 to -10°F mid-afternoon Sunday with air temps for a high maybe in the 10-15°F range.



Wind gusts 20-30 MPH seem likely.… pic.twitter.com/eY192SHToS — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) January 13, 2026

The Rams were expected to manhandle the Carolina Panthers in their first playoff game. That wasn't the case, as LA needed a seven-play, 77-yard touchdown to take the lead for good, 34-31, with just 38 seconds left in the contest. The Panthers had proven to be a bad matchup for the Rams in the regular season, too. Now, Matthew Stafford and company have to prove that they can return to dominant form after exorcising their demons in Carolina.



LA was flat-out better than Chicago in the regular season by both record and point differential. But Soldier Field in the winter is a brutal draw, and the Bears are coming off the more momentous win, completing a massive comeback against a divisional rival while the Rams barely survived a postseason stunner. Still, LA's experience and continuity give it the edge on the road. FanDuel has the Rams favored by 3.5 points on the spread and listed at -200 on the moneyline.

