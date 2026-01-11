Rams Get Critical Matthew Stafford Update Following Panthers Win

The Los Angeles Rams saw much more drama during Wild Card Weekend than most were expecting. There was no way they would fall into a trap game again with the Carolina Panthers, right? The sportsbooks and the general public agreed that LA would be able to handle its favorable matchup in the first round comfortably.



It was anything but comfortable. The Rams escaped the East Coast with a narrow 34-31 win to advance to the Divisional Round. There are sure to be some lasting implications from such a closely contested affair. Most of that will be on tape, with plenty of issues for Head Coach Sean McVay to correct with his team before their next bout in the playoffs, but some of it will be on the injury report, too.



Matthew Stafford's finger is something to monitor



The Los Angeles Rams had some notable injuries going into their Wild Card showdown with the Carolina Panthers. Guard Kevin Dotson and wide receiver Jordan Whittington were ruled out for the contest, while tight end Terrance Ferguson and cornerback Josh Wallace were listed as questionable.



Braden Fiske and Tyler Higbee were limited in practice in the week leading up to their bout with the Panthers, but were ultimately able to go. It's not surprising to see players banged up in the intense, physical play of postseason football. Davante Adams took a huge shot as a defenseless receiver. Thankfully, he was able to continue his game, finishing with five catches for 72 yards.



On a pass late in the third quarter, Matthew Stafford's finger was bent back by Panthers EDGE D.J. Wonnum. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative, confirming that there was no structural bone damage or dislocation. Stafford spoke about it after the game: "It wasn't pleasant. It wasn't great. We'll see what it is. I was obviously able to finish the game and throw it decent. Once the ball's snapped, the adrenaline's pretty good, so we'll hopefully just keep it going."



He struggled shortly after incurring the injury, but did ultimately lead a game-winning touchdown drive to put Carolina away. Hopefully, even without the adrenaline of the game, his finger will be fine for practice and the Rams' next playoff game. Stafford extended his MVP campaign into the postseason, throwing for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on 24-of-42 passing in the first round. LA has a deep team, but its championship aspirations rest entirely on the quarterback's shoulders.

