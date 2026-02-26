2026 Rams NFL Combine Meeting Tracker: Every Player Rams Spoke With

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to meet with a bunch of prospects at the NFL Combine and here's who we know spoke to the franchise so far.

Mansoor Delane

Per Ryan Fowler, LSU cornerback and expected top 15 pick Mansoor Delane is expected to meet formally with the Rams as the franchise looks to rebuild their cornerback room.

Josiah Trotter

Per Jackson Durham, the Rams have met formally with the linebacker from Missouri. Trotter, only a redshirt sophomore, is set to turn 21 in April and was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2025. Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and is the brother of current Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter was also named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year at West Virginia in 2024.

Les Snead Has His Plan

With two first-round picks in hand for the first time in over a decade, the Rams and general manager Les Snead have a lot of prospects to evaluate.

When asked how he’ll prioritize the first-round picks this year without sacrificing preparation for the later round picks in the draft, Snead has his answer.

“You don't want to do anything so different that now having success in the day three, some of those later picks somehow that process suffers," stated Snead. "What we did change a little bit is once we knew right about where we were going to be picking, there was a group of us that really got in the lab and said let's focus on the players that we subjectively think would be in play at what ended up being pick 13."

"Long story short, you can definitely go, ‘We need 13 players that we would pick at 13.’ Again, that's subjective. It's not going to be right. It's not going to be league wide. Each team's different. Once we did know right about where we were going to be picking, a group of us went in the lab and said, ‘Let's make sure we get 13 solved to the 90, to the 95% place in terms of prep."

"That way we can spend these next few months really doing what we normally do. Now we just have to get Sean and his coaches up to speed. What we'll be able to do is let's tackle this, let's call it threefold. Let's tackle 13 first because that's a little bit more strategic. Then let's go the second pick in the first round, that's a little bit harder because you can't just go, ‘Oh, let's have 30 or so players.’ Then we'll focus on that on those day two and day three picks like we normally do.”

