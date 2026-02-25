Three Low-Risk Quarterbacks Who Could Succeed Rams Matthew Stafford

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft. Thus, the priority to find Matthew Stafford's replacement isn't pressing.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford put together a list of prospects with something to prove at the combine and these three passers could be day three pickups that would allow the Rams to add pieces in order to win now while taking a low-risk, high-reward gamble towards the future.

Garrett Nussmeier

Before the season, Nussmeier came in as a potential option for QB1 as both he and Drew Allar were viewed as the top passers coming into the season. Nussmeier, who has a connection to the Rams via Boise State, has a high football IQ and has put the ball on the money in the past.

His dad Doug, is the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator and has been connected to Saints head coach Kellen Moore since 2018. Moore was a collegiate standout under Chris Petersen at Boise State, and Petersen is a close friend of Sean McVay .

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

"One of 11 former Tigers to receive a combine invite, Nussmeier has first-round ability when he's playing at his best," stated Nussmeier. "However, the level of inconsistency is the issue. Last season's regression from potential No. 1 overall quarterback billing to a probable Day 2 selection means he's going to need to convince evaluators he's worth moving into the first round with a stellar performance. Too often at LSU, Nussmeier's gunslinger mentality led to negative plays and poor decisions. He was roughed up behind an under-performing offensive front, too. Currently, behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson."

Nussmeier is smart, and he isn't afraid to sling it. In a McVay offense, he might not have Matthew Stafford's arm or accuracy, but he has the moxy and skills for McVay to make up the difference in play design and financial investments in the offense, especially if Nussmeier isn't on a first round contract.

Drew Allar

If Drew Allar declared for the draft last season, he would've been a first-round pick and might have been the second overall selection. He, along with several of his Penn State teammates, returned to avenge their loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals but suffered a horrific season instead, with Allar ending his career, suffering a season-ending injury.

"When it comes to tools, there's nothing missing from Allar's bag. Arm strength and size are top end this cycle, but the former five-star has plays on film that make some question his true ceiling," stated Crawford. "Allar threw 49 touchdown passes over his first two seasons as Penn State's starter before missing the second half of the 2025 campaign with an injury."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

"Allar bypassed a potential first-round opportunity following his junior season after leading the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals in hopes of winning a title. It didn't happen and as it stands, Allar needs a memorable combine showing to justify early-round billing."

While I'm not high on Allar and I think he will fall in the draft, I also recognize his offense was stuck in 1972. In a McVay offense, with Allar's mechanics, magic could happen, but his decision-making skills remain a massive red flag.

Taylen Green

Green has every reason to be great and simply hasn't. One has to wonder what his career would have been if he stayed one more season at Boise State, linking up with Ashton Jeanty during Jeanty's Heisman campaign.

"While he would've liked a better overall showing in Mobile, teams did get a better understanding of Green's processing skills coming from the Razorbacks' RPO-heavy offensive scheme under Bobby Petrino," stated Crawford. "At 6-6, 225 pounds, there should be no worries with durability after Green rushed for nearly 800 yards last season in the SEC. Green is a bit of an unknown from a developmental perspective since he's never played in an NFL-style offense geared toward read progression, but there's enough to like athletically as a depth-chart option in the middle rounds."

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) comes onto the field prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If the Rams land Green, this would be a bold project, but with four years to develop his skills in an environment where he wouldn't be forced to win immediately or even play his rookie season, that could be the break needed to maximize Green's more than evident potential.

