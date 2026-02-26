The Cerebral Assassin Who Could Take Jared Verse's Game To The Next Level

WOODLAND HILL, Ca. If there is any player who has the inside scoop on how to navigate the modern landscape of collegiate football, it's Texas Tech's David Bailey. An intelligent individual with money on his mind, Bailey used his football ability to secure his education from Stanford before cashing in via Texas Tech's massive NIL fund.

However, Bailey isn't just about the money as his dominant play lifted the Red Raiders to their first outright conference title since 1955 and their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs/

Here's why a cerebral assassin could be the player to help Jared Verse ascend against the NFL's best.

From Palo Alto Via Lubbock

In a story from Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, Bailey has the mindset of a true tactician.

"Meanwhile, Bailey isn’t relying only on his considerable athleticism," stated Verderame. "He’s also ready to work the mental angle."

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"At Stanford, Bailey graduated in three years with a degree in Science, Technology and Society before transferring to Texas Tech for the 2025 season. If he could go back, though, Bailey would have changed his focus."

“I took a couple of psychology classes,” said Bailey of his time in Palo Alto. “If I could do it all over again, I would probably major in psychology or neuroscience. I had a lot of fun in my psychology classes, just learning about human behavior, things in general about the human mind.”

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"With the Red Raiders, Bailey terrorized the Big 12, totaling a conference-leading 19.5 tackles for loss and a nation-high 14.5 sacks. Measuring 6' 4" and 250 pounds, Bailey’s trademarks are his speed and bend, ripping past overmatched offensive tackles on his way to the quarterback."

"While his play against the run is a question mark, Bailey’s pass-rush acumen is evident. Garnering 29 sacks and 10 forced fumbles across four collegiate seasons, he’s projected by many as a top-five pick to help a team in need of edge rush, perhaps the Jets at No. 2 or the Titans two spots later."

What Bailey Would Mean For the Rams

Bailey would be everything the Rams need. It's apparent that Jared Verse needs to take a step up as a pass rusher, but considering his tremendous skills, perhaps a different role could unlock a double-digit sack season in 2026.

NFL offenses would send out personnel packages that the Rams would match with their base run defense. Verse, a premier run defender, could be used more to defend the run with Bailey helping make up for his work on the edge on passing downs.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) blocks a Atlanta Falcons field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Then, when the Rams do induce more passing downs, the Rams would have an option to line up Verse against an interior offensive lineman, essentially giving Verse, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner one-on-one matchups.

Bailey would also greatly assist with the Rams' rotation of EDGE players. Bailey recorded 16 total sacks in 2025.

The Scenarios For Which The Rams Could Select Bailey

As mentioned, Bailey is likely a top-five pick. However, Verse was once considered a top-five pick and fell to the Rams at the 19th selection. If Bailey falls out of the top five, the Rams might want to consider a move from 13 to grab a player who is clearly at the forefront of the evolution of football.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.