Rams' 2026 Offseason Will Have to Recover From 2025 Oversight
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Outside of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, no team was better in 2025 than the Los Angeles Rams and if certain things went there way, there's a good chance the Rams are Super Bowl champions.
The Rams didn't get those bounces, and a recent report by Pro Football Focus proves why. Here's the report, how it affected the Rams, and the steps the franchise has taken to rectify a missed opportunity last season.
Pro Football Focus Says It All
PFF's Mason Cameron ranks the Rams as the NFL's top team after a free agency filled with spending.
"In the PFF era (since 2006), no team had ever finished the year ranked atop the NFL in both PFF team offensive (93.0) and defensive (86.9) grading — until the Rams did this past season," stated Cameron. "Led by NFL and PFF MVP Matthew Stafford and PFF Offensive Player of the Year Puka Nacua, the Rams were a force to be reckoned with."
"Even still, Los Angeles entered March looking to address its Achilles' heel in coverage after a late-season collapse. And the front office did just that, pulling off an aggressive trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson — key pieces to the Chiefs’ fifth-ranked coverage unit. Those additions leave the Rams with virtually no weaknesses."
While the Rams did need to address their cornerback room, the fact that they were the top-ranked team for offensive and defensive grades, yet failed to make the Super Bowl points to one thing. The Rams' laissez-faire attitude towards Special Teams over the last several years led to their downfall.
It's documented how many games the Special Teams cost the Rams, but this is the important note. The champion Seahawks, who were ranked second, won both their games against the Rams due to Special Teams failures by Los Angeles and home-field advantage. In the regular season, it was Rashid Shaheed's return for a touchdown that sparked Seattle's comeback, and in the NFC Championship, it was Xavier Smith's second muffed punt that allowed Seattle to maintain a lead the Rams could never overcome.
It was also their failures in the regular season that gave Seattle homefield advantage in the first place. It was then Seattle's execution on Special Teams, with deep punts and successful field goals, that won them the Super Bowl.
The Good News
The Rams have reinvented their approach to Special Teams with a new coaching staff, long-snapper, and various contributors. The Rams also welcomed back Ethan Evans and Harrison Mevis to continue in their top form.
However, if these answers don't fix the core issues of the unit, we will be having a different type of conversation regarding Sean McVay come 2027.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.