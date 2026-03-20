Rams' 2026 Offseason Will Have to Recover From 2025 Oversight

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Outside of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, no team was better in 2025 than the Los Angeles Rams and if certain things went there way, there's a good chance the Rams are Super Bowl champions.

The Rams didn't get those bounces, and a recent report by Pro Football Focus proves why. Here's the report, how it affected the Rams, and the steps the franchise has taken to rectify a missed opportunity last season.

Pro Football Focus Says It All

PFF's Mason Cameron ranks the Rams as the NFL's top team after a free agency filled with spending.

"In the PFF era (since 2006), no team had ever finished the year ranked atop the NFL in both PFF team offensive (93.0) and defensive (86.9) grading — until the Rams did this past season," stated Cameron. "Led by NFL and PFF MVP Matthew Stafford and PFF Offensive Player of the Year Puka Nacua, the Rams were a force to be reckoned with."



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Even still, Los Angeles entered March looking to address its Achilles' heel in coverage after a late-season collapse. And the front office did just that, pulling off an aggressive trade for cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson — key pieces to the Chiefs’ fifth-ranked coverage unit. Those additions leave the Rams with virtually no weaknesses."

While the Rams did need to address their cornerback room, the fact that they were the top-ranked team for offensive and defensive grades, yet failed to make the Super Bowl points to one thing. The Rams' laissez-faire attitude towards Special Teams over the last several years led to their downfall.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) defends in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's documented how many games the Special Teams cost the Rams, but this is the important note. The champion Seahawks, who were ranked second, won both their games against the Rams due to Special Teams failures by Los Angeles and home-field advantage. In the regular season, it was Rashid Shaheed's return for a touchdown that sparked Seattle's comeback, and in the NFC Championship, it was Xavier Smith's second muffed punt that allowed Seattle to maintain a lead the Rams could never overcome.

It was also their failures in the regular season that gave Seattle homefield advantage in the first place. It was then Seattle's execution on Special Teams, with deep punts and successful field goals, that won them the Super Bowl.

The Good News

The Rams have reinvented their approach to Special Teams with a new coaching staff, long-snapper, and various contributors. The Rams also welcomed back Ethan Evans and Harrison Mevis to continue in their top form.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images