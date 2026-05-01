Complete Rams Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next
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The 2026 offseason was one that we've come to expect from the Los Angeles Rams. After re-tooling over the last two years, the Rams were much more aggressive, signing big-name players in free agency and making blockbuster trades. In an 'all in' type season, that aggressiveness made sense. However, the Rams took a different approach in the draft, focusing on the future.
It was a busy offseason for the Rams. Let's take a look at what the Rams did and what they still have left to do.
Rams Free Agents (on team last season)
Player
Status
Rob Havenstein (RT)
Retired
Tutu Atwell (WR)
Signed with Dolphins
Ahkello Witherspoon (CB)
Signed with Commanders
Roger McCreary (CB)
Signed with Lions
Cobie Durant (CB)
Signed with Cowboys
Nick Hampton (EDGE)
Signed with Panthers
Derion Kendrick (CB)
Signed with Cowboys
Tyler Higbee (TE)
Retained
Kam Curl (S)
Retained
David Quessenberry (OT)
Retained
Ronnie Rivers (RB)
Retained
Keir Thomas (EDGE)
Retained
Xavier Smith (WR)
Retained
Justin Dedich (IOL)
Retained
Harrison Mevis (K)
Retained
Jimmy Garoppolo (QB)
Free Agent
DJ Humphries (OT)
Free Agent
Jake McQuaide (LS)
Free Agent
Nick Vannett (TE)
Free Agent
Troy Reeder (LB)
Free Agent
There weren't too many surprises when it came to the Rams' own free agents. It was a mild surprise when the Rams brought back Kam Curl. The safety position isn't one that the Rams have typically invested in and they also just extended Quentin Lake. However, retaining Curl was a sign that the Rams wanted to run it back with a similar group from last season. Allowing Roger McCreary, Cobie Durant, and Ahkello Witherspoon to walk allowed the Rams to rebuild the cornerback room.
Rams Offseason Additions (free agency or trade)
Player
Acquisition Type
Trent McDuffie (CB)
Trade
Jaylen Watson (CB)
Signed
Joe Cardona (LS)
Signed
Grant Stuard (LB)
Signed
The two big acquisitions here are Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Heading into the offseason, rebuilding the cornerback room was the first priority. McDuffie cost the Rams the 29th overall pick, but gives them a top cornerback. With Watson available as a free agent, the Rams were able to get McDuffie's teammate in Kansas City. Joe Cardona and Grant Stuard were both special teams acquisitions.
Rams Draft Picks
Player
Round
Ty Simpson (QB)
1
Max Klare (TE)
2
Keagen Trost (OT)
3
CJ Daniels (WR)
6
Tim Keenan III (DL)
7
When the Rams drafted Ty Simpson, it caught the football world by surprise. They finally had their answer at quarterback after Matthew Stafford. Drafting Max Klare at tight end allows the Rams to continue leaning into 12 and 13 personnel. If there is a late-round gem to watch, it's wide receiver CJ Daniels, who gives the Rams exactly what they need at the position.
What's Next
Supplement the Roster
While the primary free agency period is over, teams can still add players to their roster. There are some intriguing veterans available who may come at a cheaper price at this point in the offseason. Many expected the Rams to add a top wide receiver in the draft. This is a time when the Rams could sign Jauan Jennings, Stefon Diggs, or another veteran wide receiver. The Rams didn't add to the pass rush and they could look to sign a veteran like Leonard Floyd to be a leader alongside Jared Verse and Byron Young.
Matthew Stafford's Contract
It's another offseason with Matthew Stafford's contract at the center of discussion. There shouldn't be any drama this time around, but the two sides still need to come to an agreement. Stafford and the Rams have taken his contract year-to-year, but the goal with this extension to to take care of him for next season and beyond. The Rams will try to get this done before training camp.
Feel out the Trade Market
The Rams likely won't make a big trade before the season. However, this is still a good time to get a feel for who might be available and their cost. It was during this time that the very beginnings of the Kevin Dotson trade happened back in 2023. The Rams may not make a move until the trade deadline, but now is when they need to start looking at who might be available.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI