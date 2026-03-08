Blockbuster Trade May Signal Even More Aggressiveness From Rams

When you look at Los Angeles, in any sport, the expectation is always a championship. The Los Angeles Rams have maintained those expectations since hiring Sean McVay as head coach in 2017, achieving that success in 2021 but coming up just short in 2018 and 2025, when Matthew Stafford had the best season of his Hall of Fame career by winning the NFL MVP.

This past Wednesday, the Rams made a championship-like move to begin their offseason, trading multiple draft picks, including No. 29 overall, for Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. All signs point to the Rams not being close to finished with their aggression level, and the blockbuster trade could be the beginning for a franchise, led by general manager Les Snead, looking to maximize their championship window as long as Stafford continues to play.

Why the trade signals an aggressive free agency for the Rams

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The "forget 'em picks" approach (using friendlier language there) is full-steam ahead after the McDuffie trade. 113 slots separate the Rams' third-round pick and sixth-round draft choice, putting immense pressure on Snead to get the selections right with such limited draft capital in the early portion of Day 3.

This is why Los Angeles is aggressive in the trade market and likely in free agency; they must attack at will if they want to land the players they want.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium.

With needs at cornerback, linebacker, X-receiver, and right tackle, along with $27.4 million in salary cap space, Los Angeles has plenty of spending opportunities in free agency.

However, there is a risk involved with going down the drain with their salary cap: Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young are all due for extensions, and there is a good chance some of this money is being set aside, not just for draft picks but extensions as well.

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Nonetheless, expectations should be that the Rams enter free agency as aggressors, looking to add another missing piece to their Super Bowl puzzle that they hope to solve this year. Alec Pierce could be in contention to be the Rams' choice at receiver, or getting the gang back together with McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the cornerback room.

Everyone knows how the Rams could attack the offseason after the blockbuster trade. The signs are there that another big move could happen, or a major signing that could put the team over the top. Whatever happens, this franchise is the likely favorite to win it all next season.