The Los Angeles Rams had one of the most complete rosters in the NFL last season. Their defense and offense complemented each other well, resulting in one of the biggest powerhouses come playoff time.

Even if the Rams couldn't reach their Super Bowl aspirations, it was undeniable that they were only a couple of plays away from beating the Seattle Seahawks . An improved secondary would've helped in that pursuit, and Les Snead understood what he had to do. What moves have the Rams made to turn their biggest defensive weakness into one of their strengths this offseason?

Understanding the Assignment

The Rams trading for Trent McDuffie will be one of the biggest moves made by any team this offseason, as it takes the All-Pro corner out of Kansas City and into Los Angeles. McDuffie has already won two Super Bowls, and now he's looking to win another with Matthew Stafford leading the way on offense.

He's had the pleasure of only playing with Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks throughout his career, and he shows that the Rams mean business in 2026. They still own the Atlanta Falcons' pick, which gives them even more opportunity to address their secondary for the future.

One of the biggest reasons why I think the Rams' secondary is in good hands is their decision to extend Kam Curl on a deal that doesn't set them back by that much. He's coming off the best season of his career, with him racking up two sacks, two interceptions, and a whopping 122 tackles.

The former seventh-round pick wasn't afraid to come down and be physical if he needed to, but was also a force to be reckoned with in coverage. He's found a home for himself in Los Angeles, and I'm glad Snead realized that before it was too late.

Even if long-time Rams defensive back Darious Williams has retired, the Rams' secondary still has a bright future. Emmanuel Forbes Jr. has a fifth-year option, which the Rams can choose to pick up or not. I think they should, because it gives them another year to see if he's a player they want to invest their future in.

He took a lot of strides in zone and man coverage last season, but was only prone to giving up big plays. If he's able to tighten up his play, the Rams have a definitive young corps they can work with for the foreseeable future.