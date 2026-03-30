3 Discounted Free Agents That Would Fit the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The NFL went wild during the first few days of free agency but now that the market has calmed, stocks have dropped from their initial values. With the Los Angeles Rams having a love for veteran free agents, here are three potential steals for the franchise

Deebo Samuel

Samuel is such a tough study because there's no gauge to tell which way signing him will go. While one would have to assume that Samuel's versatility and veteran mindset would be a perfect fit in Los Angeles, especially with the benefit of being in a McVay offense, there's a question on if Samuel would even get enough opportunities to make a difference.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If Samuel wants to join the Rams , the fit and the price is there to make a deal work, as long as Samuel doesn't want top dollar. His ability to make plays with his hands and feet would pair well with Puka Nacua, while his ability to be lined up in the backfield would help Sean McVay design unique plays.

David Njoku

This is an interesting option because the Rams have a filled out tight end room but Njoku is too athletic to ignore. While the Rams do have four tight ends set to be on the roster, Tyler Higbee has documented injury issues and for the team to run their multiple personnel offense to peak effectiveness, they need a constant rotation of players who can make a play on the ball.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Not only is Njoku able to make a play on the ball, he's able to make plays with it. While Njoku is a luxery pick, he's also a really successful player.

Bobby Wagner

Wagner may be an ageless wonder but the NFL isn't ready to bet against father time. It appears the market for Wagner is slow and while it's doubtful that Wagner dosen't have a market, the question about how massive of a market remains unknown.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images