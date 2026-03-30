3 Discounted Free Agents That Would Fit the Rams
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The NFL went wild during the first few days of free agency but now that the market has calmed, stocks have dropped from their initial values. With the Los Angeles Rams having a love for veteran free agents, here are three potential steals for the franchise
Deebo Samuel
Samuel is such a tough study because there's no gauge to tell which way signing him will go. While one would have to assume that Samuel's versatility and veteran mindset would be a perfect fit in Los Angeles, especially with the benefit of being in a McVay offense, there's a question on if Samuel would even get enough opportunities to make a difference.
If Samuel wants to join the Rams, the fit and the price is there to make a deal work, as long as Samuel doesn't want top dollar. His ability to make plays with his hands and feet would pair well with Puka Nacua, while his ability to be lined up in the backfield would help Sean McVay design unique plays.
David Njoku
This is an interesting option because the Rams have a filled out tight end room but Njoku is too athletic to ignore. While the Rams do have four tight ends set to be on the roster, Tyler Higbee has documented injury issues and for the team to run their multiple personnel offense to peak effectiveness, they need a constant rotation of players who can make a play on the ball.
Not only is Njoku able to make a play on the ball, he's able to make plays with it. While Njoku is a luxery pick, he's also a really successful player.
Bobby Wagner
Wagner may be an ageless wonder but the NFL isn't ready to bet against father time. It appears the market for Wagner is slow and while it's doubtful that Wagner dosen't have a market, the question about how massive of a market remains unknown.
For Wagner, it's about what he wants to do with the final years of his career. Maybe he wants to take a third trip up to Seattle. Maybe he wants to embark on another challenge. All I'm going to say is that the Rams could use a linebacker who can blitz and Wagner is still one of the best around. For a few million, that's not a bad tool to supplement a strong pass rush and a stout (in theory) secondary.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.