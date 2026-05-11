Ranking Every Rams Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth
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At this point in the NFL offseason, the majority of every team’s roster building for the year has already happened. While the Los Angeles Rams could still sign a veteran looking to play for a contender or make a splashy trade, the players currently on the roster are likely who they’ll move forward with in 2026.
With that in mind, let’s look at the strengths and weaknesses of the Rams’ roster by ranking all of their position groups. We’ll go from the position we believe is the Rams’ best to the one that is their most significant weakness.
As a note, offensive linemen are broken up into tackles and interior players and specialists are included in the rankings. In some cases, judgment calls were made on players who can play multiple positions. As a reminder, this ranking takes the talent into account, but depth carries a lot of weight.
1. Tight End
- Davis Allen
- Terrance Ferguson
- Tyler Higbee
- Max Klare
- Colby Parkinson
- Mark Redman
- Rohan Jones
- Dan Vollari
This one shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The Rams are extremely deep at the tight end position. They brought back Tyler Higbee in the offseason and drafted Max Klare in the second round. With Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, and Max Klare, the Rams are five deep at tight end, and all five could be trusted in larger roles.
2. Safety
- Kam Curl
- Tanner Ingle
- Kamren Kinchens
- Quentin Lake
- Jaylen McCollough
- Nate Valcarcel
- Nick Anderson
One of the strongest positions on the Rams’ roster is at safety. The Rams have Kamren Kinchens, Kam Curl, and Quentin Lake as starters. In dime packages, the Rams are able to trust Jaylen McCollough as the dime linebacker. The coaching staff and front office have consistently drafted and developed safeties over the last decade. Tanner Ingle and Nate Valcarcel are two to watch in 2026.
3. Defensive Line
- Tyler Davis
- Braden Fiske
- Desjuan Johnson
- Larrell Murchison
- Kobie Turner
- Ty Hamilton
- Bill Norton
- Tim Keenan III
- Jaxson Moi
- Payton Zdroik
Following Aaron Donald’s retirement, the Rams made it a point to replace his production via the aggregate. The result is one of the deepest defensive lines in the NFL. Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Poona Ford lead the group. The Rams then have Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton behind them. That doesn’t mention Larrell Murchison and Tim Keenan III who will be good rotational players. The Rams have a deep, well-rounded group on the defensive line.
4. EDGE Rusher
- Josaiah Stewart
- Keir Thomas
- Jared Verse
- Byron Young
- Desjuan Johnson
- Wesley Bailey
- Darryle Peterson III
- Eddie Walls III
Another position that the Rams have invested heavily in is at edge rusher. Jared Verse has shown flashes of dominance while Byron Young has remained productive. Behind that duo, the Rams drafted Josaiah Stewart last season. Stewart showed some promise as a rotational player and he’ll be expected to take another step forward in year two.
5. Wide Receiver
- Davante Adams
- CJ Daniels
- Tru Edwards
- Konata Mumpfield
- Puka Nacua
- Brennan Presley
- Tyler Scott
- Xavier Smith
- Jordan Whittington
- Mario Williams
The Rams aren’t as deep as they have been in the past at wide receiver. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. However, they lack a true third wide receiver. The hope is that by moving to more 12 and 13 personnel packages, the need for a third wide receiver isn’t as prevalent. Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith are experienced, but both are limited. Adams and Nacua will need to stay healthy for this group to succeed.
6. Running Back
- Blake Corum
- Jarquez Hunter
- Ronnie Rivers
- Jordan Waters
- Kyren Williams
- Dean Connors
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum form one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Last year, they combined for nearly 2,000 yards. With the duo of Williams and Corum, the Rams were extremely efficient running the ball and were able to find some of the explosives that they lacked previously. Behind Williams and Corum, the Rams need to find out what they have in Jarquez Hunter and Ronnie Rivers. Hunter didn’t play much as a rookie and Rivers is a fine depth piece.
7. Quarterback
- Stetson Bennett IV
- Ty Simpson
- Matthew Stafford
- Matthew Caldwell
Over the past few seasons with Jimmy Garoppolo, the Rams have had one of the best quarterback rooms in the NFL. While they didn’t bring back Garoppolo, the Rams replaced him with Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. Simpson may be unproven, but this is still one of the better quarterback rooms in the NFL.
8. Cornerback
- Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
- Cam Lampkin
- Trent McDuffie
- Josh Wallace
- Jaylen Watson
- Nyzier Fourqurean
- Al’Zillion Hamilton
- Drey Norwood
- Quentin Lake
There’s no doubt that the Rams upgraded at cornerback with the additions of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. However, this is still a group that lacks depth. Emmanuel Forbes is a fine CB3, but behind him the Rams have several developmental undrafted free agents. This is a position where the Rams must stay healthy.
9. Interior Offensive Line
- Steve Avila
- Wyatt Bowles
- Justin Dedich
- Kevin Dotson
- Beaux Limmer
- Dylan McMahon
- Coleman Shelton
- Keagen Trost
- Austin Blaske
- Bryce Henderson
- Chad Lindberg
When it comes to the starting duo of Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson, it’s one of the best guard pairings in the NFL. Coleman Shelton also provides a reliable presence at center. Where things get questionable is with the depth. Justin Dedich has been a good fill-in player, but Beaux Limmer struggled at times last season. Outside of those two, the Rams don’t have any experienced depth. The Rams need to hope that they can stay healthy.
10. Offensive Tackle
- AJ Arcuri
- Alaric Jackson
- Warren McClendon
- David Quessenberry
- Keagen Trost
- Austin Blaske
- Bryce Henderson
- Chad Lindberg
The same can be said at offensive tackle. Between Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon, this is a tackle duo that has a lot of upside. There are some questions with McClendon entering his first season as the starter, but he showed promise last year. Behind them, the Rams have a rookie in Keagen Trost and a veteran in David Quessenberry. Quessenberry spent most of last year on the practice squad.
11. Specialists
- Harrison Mevis
- Ethan Evans
- Joe Cardona
- Xavier Smith
Last season, the Rams had several special teams gaffes that cost them in games. While they hired a new special teams coordinator, they didn’t do much else to improve that phase of the game. They did sign Joe Cardona at long snapper and Grant Stuard is expected to take over for Troy Reeder. However, the Rams will have the same kicker, punter, and returners.
12. Linebacker
- Shaun Dolac
- Nate Landman
- Elias Neal
- Omar Speights
- Grant Stuard
- Nikhai Hill-Green
It shouldn’t be surprising to see the linebacker position at the bottom of this list. The Rams have lacked talent and depth here for several years. Nate Landman had some positive moments in 2025, but his limitations began to show as the year went on and the turnovers went down. Omar Speights was fine as a rookie, but didn’t progress in year two. Behind those two, the Rams have Shaun Dolac, an undrafted free agent. This is simply a group that lacks talent and depth.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI