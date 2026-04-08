3 NFL Draft Defensive Prospects Who Would Give the Rams An Aggressive Edge

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have several options in the NFL Draft and while the focus is on the 13th overall pick, the strength of the franchise has come from their ability to grab gems throughout the rest of the annual selection process.

Here are three players who provide an immediate thumping impact, allowing the Rams to use their youthful enthusiasm to force bad decisions from the opposition.

1. Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

There's no way to say this nicely. Barham has an edge to him but the Rams wouldn't pay him to be nice. There's no doubt that the Rams have a love for Michigan players, after picking up the likes of Josaiah Stewart, Blake Corum, and Josh Wallace in recent years.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) reacts in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Barham does look a bit undersized, but nothing that can't be fixed with time and an NFL strength and conditioning program. What doesn't need to be fixed is his relentlessness and effectiveness in disrupting plays. This is a utility player who would be perfect for passing downs, as he grows into a complete player. Flies to the football, a menace at the line of scrimmage, and he would have a locker room that teaches controlled aggression. Would fit like a glove.

2. Bud Clark, TCU

Clark's hands are sticky, which is a great trait to have as a safety. Love his closing speed, the way he competes, he's a Ram through and through. No fear in pursuit of ball carriers, disciplined, especially at the point of attack, lets the game come to him while dictating action. Strong communicator. What else would you want?

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Obviously, defensive back is not a position of need, but at some point, the Rams and defensive coordinator Chris Shula are going to send continuous heat. At some point, they will find themselves playing 80+ defensive snaps. Reserves need to be ready and Clark is ready.

3. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Kilgore is a fighter. No easy catches. He's trying to dislodge the ball until the last moment and even for a second beyond. Fluid hips, smooth movements, and he understands angles and where offensive opportunities are likely to be based on formations.

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Kilgore isn't afraid to play closer to the line of scrimmage either and loves to throw a shoulder or two. The versatility, paired with the relentless aggression. That's what makes Kilgore so intriguing. Definitely wouldn't be a bad addition to round out the secondary.