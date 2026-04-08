3 Reasons The Rams Should Pursue a Trade For Dexter Lawrence

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been notified that star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is seeking a trade from the New York Giants.

We already discussed the reasons the Rams shouldn't go after the monster in the trenches, here are three reasons why they should.

1. History Has Had It's Say

The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowls because of their defensive line, especially their defensive tackles. The Kansas City dynasty is built on Chris Jones complementing their high-powered offense. The Rams ' 2021 title is due to Aaron Donald calling game. Must I say more?

Former Pittsburgh Panther and retired NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald speaks to the crowd during his jersey number retirement ceremony during halftime of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

History also says that pairing a strong outside linebacker is the key. Von Miller, Nolan Smith, Uchenna Nwosu, and so much more. Someone who can get pressure quickly, especially with a bull rush. Someone like Jared Verse.

There's a reason why the Chiefs have one ring with Tyreek Hill and two with George Karlaftis. Lawrence and Kobie Turner up front would be unstoppable. Once Braden Fiske gets into the mix, that's the best defensive line in the NFL, no doubt about it.

2. You're Going to Lose Someone Anyway

It's probably going to be Byron Young, which genuinely sucks because Young is such a talented player. However, talent deserves its due, and Young is destined for a nine-figure deal. Lawrence will need an immediate extension. It's the only way to pay him what he wants, while moving his cap hit around to maintain the pieces needed to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years.

3. Josaiah Stewart Is the Bridge

There's a likelihood that Poona Ford is a cap casualty after this season, and thus a hole would form on the line. Lawrence fills one gap and Stewart fills the other, with the Rams being able to find another piece to round out the defensive line next offseason.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linbacker Josaiah Stewart (10) runa off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The big concern is that a move for Lawrence automatically means Young is out, unless the Rams decide not to pay Kobie Turner. If the Rams do have to say goodbye to Young, Stewart is an instant fix. While he doesn't have the same arsenal as Young, Stewart possesses the same work ethic and aggression.

Stewart is a rising star who I think will get eight sacks next season and could hit double digits. He had three as a rookie. Now he has experience and an offseason to get physically and mentally better. Watch out.