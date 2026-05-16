Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Kam Curl Has Become Essential to Rams Defense

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the better safety rooms in the NFL and a big part of that is the presence of Kam Curl. Curl was set to hit free agency this offseason, but the Rams surprised some by re-signing him to a three-year, $36 million contract. It’s clear that the Rams see Curl as an integral part of the team making a Super Bowl run in 2026.

Continuing our player preview series is Kam Curl.

2025 Season in Review

Curl didn’t have a disappointing 2024, but it also didn’t meet expectations. However, heading into year two in the defense, Curl had arguably the best year of his career. He had a career-high 122 tackles and was one of the best tackling safeties in the NFL. The Rams were 5-0 when Curl had 10 or more tackles in a game. Early in the season against the Indianapolis Colts, Curl had two interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter to clinch the game.

In the playoffs, it was Curl’s interception on Caleb Williams in overtime when it appeared that the Chicago Bears might win that gave Matthew Stafford and the offense another chance with the ball to win. Curl became one of the more important players on the Rams defense as he earned an extension.

Roster Battle

There’s no true roster battle when it comes to Curl. He’s undoubtedly one of the team’s starting safeties on defense, especially after paying him $12 million per year. The Rams will hope that they can continue to get out of Curl what he showed last season.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: One of the Best Tackling Safeties in the NFL

During the broadcast, Collinsworth called Rams S Kam Curl one of the best tackling safeties...and it tracks.



Curl has a missed tackle rate of 5.5%. That ranks 6th in the NFL. His 87 tackles this season lead all safeties.



Had two vs. Bucs stopping WRs in their tracks. pic.twitter.com/0eLOXCeMLH — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 25, 2025

One of the biggest strengths of Curl’s game is his ability to tackle. According to PFF, Curl’s 84.8 tackling grade ranked ninth and his 8.5 percent missed tackle rate also landed inside the top-15 in the NFL. Curl’s 32 ‘stops’ were tied for the fifth-most.. He is the physical presence for the Rams in the secondary.

Play 2: Curl's Versatility Makes Him Special

Chris Shula has taken a lot of recent criticism for not blitzing enough.



Rams blitzed at just a 20% rate, but seemed to come more from the 2nd/3rd level and getting the DBs involved.



3rd-and-9 and Wallace comes on the blitz. Kam Curl there for the cleanup. pic.twitter.com/bizxYRPrVQ — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 9, 2025

Curl’s versatility is part of what makes him so important to the Rams defense. Last season, he lined up in the box, at free safety, and in the slot. Curl can also play on the line of scrimmage if needed. This allows defensive coordinator Chris Shula to use him in a variety of ways, including as a blitzer. Curl had two sacks last season which was a career-high.

Play 3: Saving the Season in Center Field

Arguably the game-winning play from Kam Curl.



Third INT from the Rams defense.



No pass rush. Curl reads Caleb's eyes the whole way. Miscommunication b/w Caleb and Moore, but an incredible play by Curl.



Saved the season. pic.twitter.com/A7SWszBX5Q — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 20, 2026

The best play from Curl for the season was his interception against the Bears in the playoffs. Curl has leverage on DJ Moore the entire way. Without a pass rush, Curl reads Williams’ eyes and breaks on the ball. The Bears are in great position at midfield to win the game and Curl’s interception saved the Rams’ season.

Biggest Question: Can Kam Curl Build on his 2025 season?

There are some players that sometimes overachieve in a contract season before getting paid and taking a step back. Curl is still just 27 and on his third contract. While he wasn’t disappointing in 2024, he didn’t meet expectations. The Rams need Curl to The Rams need Curl to continue playing at his 2025 level if they’re going to compete for a Super Bowl. Minimally, they need him to remain at that level. If he takes another step forward, he has Pro Bowl or All-Pro upside.

2026 Outlook/Role

Curl is an excellent player that does a lot of things at a very high level. His versatility is outstanding as he can play strong safety, big nickel, dime linebacker, and match in man or zone. He’ll continue to be that Swiss Army knife player in the Rams secondary for Shula. Again, the Rams need Curl to continue playing at the level that we saw in 2025 as that’s why the Rams went against their norm and invested heavily in a safety.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

After re-signing Kam Curl in the offseason, there isn’t a world where he isn’t on the final roster. He’s as strong of a lock as anyone.



Chances: 10/10

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