3 Key Matchups For Rams' Road Trip to Seattle

It is the biggest battle in the NFC this season, as the Los Angeles Rams travel to Seattle, Washington, to face the Seattle Seahawks in a game that could determine the fate of the NFC West and the argument of the best team in the NFL.

Both teams have remained at the top of the league in numerous categories on both sides of the ball, spoiled with excellent coaching, high-end players, and terrific schemes that make Thursday's game a true chess match between incredibly innovative teams. With that in mind, these three key matchups for the Rams could determine the outcome of Week 16. Let's dive in.

Los Angeles Rams defensive line vs. Seattle Seahawks offensive line

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles won in two key areas, the first of which I will cover here, along the Rams' defensive front. Byron Young was in the backfield consistently as both a run defender and rushing the passer, helping generate a few of the 13 pressures on quarterback Sam Darnold. Young continues to be a force for Los Angeles' defense this season, but a fellow defensive lineman has gotten hot in recent weeks.

Kobie Turner has been playing terrific football for the last three to four weeks, showcasing his abilities in all phases, and is a potential game-wrecker for Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Los Angeles Rams secondary vs. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) makes an interception during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

To date this season, Sam Darnold has had his worst performance against the Rams, tossing four interceptions in the 21-19 defeat in Los Angeles. Playing at home should offer some comfort, but the Rams' back-seven has been impressive since this game, despite some low lights on occasion. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula did a fantastic job of changing the pre- and post-snap picture to confuse Darnold, paired with timely pressures up front.

Don't expect Darnold to turn the ball over as much as he did, but he is prone to these occasions, based on the data he has bestowed throughout the years. The Rams are capable of exposing this continuously.

Los Angeles Rams run game vs. Seattle Seahawks run defense

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most enjoyable emergences for the Rams this season has been their dynamic run game with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who is the most explosive tailback of the duo. The Seahawks remain a Top 5 unit in rushing yards allowed, and Top 10 in both yards before and after contact allowed per attempt. Williams had success against this group with 91 yards on just 12 attempts.

Look for the Rams to continue attacking the Seahawks' strengths in the run game, with a more deliberate usage of Corum to add more explosive capabilities.

