Rams vs. Seahawks: Key Matchups for Top NFC Battle
This weekend features one of the biggest games in the regular season as the Los Angeles Rams host NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in the ultimate duel for conference supremacy in Week 11.
Both teams have played at high levels this season, especially in the last four weeks, as two of the most dominant teams in the NFL, with each quarterback, respective offenses, and defenses playing at high levels that lead to a collision course on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
There are hypothetical and positional group battles to watch this weekend. Let's look at the key matchups for Sunday's heavyweight bout in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford vs. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold
Sunday's game could come down to which quarterback is better, especially late in games. We have seen Darnold, who has been outstanding this year, lead a charge for the win in the final couple of minutes of a game. This weekend could test that.
Stafford is the front-runner for league MVP with the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the game, and has shown to close out games and win them outright because of him alone. Should this game come down to the final minutes, Stafford or Darnold will have to be the ones to lead the way.
Los Angeles Rams offensive line vs. Seattle Seahawks defensive line
The Rams' offensive line will face one of its toughest challenges this season against a Seahawks defensive line that is third in the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed and pressure rate. The run game has not been a significant strength for Los Angeles this season, but has gained traction with a one-two punch in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who face the headman of Seattle's defensive trenches, Leonard Williams.
Sunday's game will be won or lost in the trenches. I do pose concerns about the Rams' offensive line, as they have been susceptible to quality defensive talents in the trenches. If they find consistency and limit the damage in pass protection while getting push in the run game, it should make for an entertaining matchup against Seattle's front.
Los Angeles Rams defensive line vs. Seattle Seahawks offensive line
This is the trench battle to watch in this matchup. Seattle has allowed just 10 sacks this season, while Los Angeles is among the league leaders in pressures and sacks. There is a reason why the Seahawks and Rams have top-five offensive and defensive units, respectively, and it is thanks to the incredible coaching of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
The key individual matchup to focus on is Rams pass rusher Jared Verse vs. Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross, who has allowed just 14 pressures this season.
