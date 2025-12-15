Rams Tested vs. Lions as Matchup With NFC West Rival Looms

When you view certain teams, you can tell the difference between whether they are battle-tested or are unproven in their success. There are teams across the NFL that fit those descriptions, but there is one team in particular that has shown to be tested against some of the best teams in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams won an entertaining bout with the Detroit Lions in a high-scoring affair, 41-34. While the Lions have been hampered by injuries and inconsistency, which have kept them from being at the top of the standings and out of the playoff picture, they were still a team that tested Los Angeles' resolve, and in the end, showcased who the Rams really are as a team.

Rams are tested at home

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since early in the season and even dating back to the bye week, I have cicled this game as one where the Rams would be tested on both sides of the ball against a team that has been among the best in the NFC for the last two years. The Lions are a well-runned program by head coach Dan Campbell, one of my favorites across the sport. No matter what, he was going to have his team ready to play regardless of how bruised and beaten they've become.

My assessment of this was held on Sunday. The Rams were down 10 points at one point in this football game, but stormed back because Matthew Stafford is the MVP favorite, and their defensive front made plays once again to shore up a victory despite Stafford's early turnover. Furthermore, the run game was explosive once more with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum becoming a quality one-two punch.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, the Rams face a bigger test, their biggest yet, when they travel to Seattle in two weeks in a game that could decide the fate of the NFC West. The Seahawks squeaked one out against grandfather Phillp Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, which means both teams are coming off emotional wins on a short week.

Thursday night should be another great battle. However, the Rams have seen it all, have the experience on their side, and have been tested more than any other team in the NFL this season. It will be tough playing at Lumen Field, but Los Angeles is prepared for a matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL with Super Bowl aspirations.

