3 Key Players to Watch in Pivotal Rams vs. Seahawks Matchup

It is finally here. One of the most highly anticipated games of the season has arrived as the Los Angeles Rams travel up the I-5 for Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

This game could settle who could be the best team in the NFL and the winner of the NFC West, as the Rams face a relatively light schedule ahead of the playoffs following their clinching victory on Sunday. Los Angeles is in for a massive bar fight in Seattle to settle a score between two incredible young coaches who are leading their respective teams to new heights. However, the Rams will need these three players to step up in the biggest game of the season.

Colby Parkinson, tight end

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles is finding success this season with 13 personnel and the usage of their tight ends in a variety of ways. We've seen a healthy Tyler Higbee, rookie Terrance Ferguson, and Davis Allen make plays at points this season, but it has been Colby Parkinson in recent weeks who has made some big catches and scores during games.

Parkinson has found the end zone six times this season, tied with Puka Nacua for the second-most on the roster behind the far and away leader, Davante Adams, who is week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Look for the sixth-year tight end from Stanford to step into a more favorable goal-line role with Adams unlikely to play this week.

Byron Young, outside linebacker

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) is seen during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Young has had a phenomenal season rushing the passer, making an impact. Whether it's pressuring the quarterback or tallying one of his 11 sacks this season, the third-year player from Tennessee has been one of the best players on the roster in 2025, making himself due for a big-time extension this offseason.

A few weeks ago, against the Seahawks, Young was making plays in the run game as a force defender while penetrating the C and D gaps relentlessly, putting Klint Kubiak's unit on thin ice often. The Rams and defensive coordinator Chris Shula will need this again on Thursday night.

Kyren Williams, running back

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I was tempted to add Blake Corum next to Williams' name, but I would be cheating on this list for the second or third time this season. Williams is playing at a productive level, though a 1,200-yard season is out of reach. The last time he faced the Seahawks, he ran for 91 yards and a touchdown against a vaunted run defense that has stalled the run game for many opponents this season.

Look for Los Angeles to get Williams involved in their dynamic run game and attack a strength of Seattle's defense once more this week.

