Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Can Davis Allen Keep His Spot in a Crowded Tight End Room?

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the deeper tight end rooms in the NFL. Rounding out the depth chart is fourth-year tight end Davis Allen who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Allen hit career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2025 and will look to continue building on that.

Allen continues our player preview series before the start of the preseason.

2025 Season in Review

Allen hit career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in year three, eclipsing the combined numbers from his first two seasons. For the first few weeks of the season, it was Allen who led the Rams in receiving touchdowns. It was his touchdown in Week 1 against the Houston Texans that gave the Rams a 14-9 lead. He then scored the following week against the Tennessee Titans to put the Rams up 20-16. Allen may not be the star in the tight end room, but he’s proven capable of making plays when needed and remains a core special teams player.

Roster Battle

Allen will almost certainly make the roster, but his spot on the depth chart remains unclear. In the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams selected Max Klare out of Ohio State. The question is whether Allen can hold off Klare during the rookie’s first season. Will Allen be the TE4 or be relegated as the TE5? Allen does provide value on special teams which will be a benefit along with his experience in the offense. However, this is a position battle to watch during the offseason.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Allen Working in 13 Personnel

It is very cool to see Rams route concepts work with three TEs on the field.



Rams in 13P, but spread out in 2x2 in shotgun. Terrance Ferguson clears space vertically for Davis Allen. Stafford hits Allen over Mafe. Result is an explosive in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/UFnIpu9bqS — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 20, 2025

The Rams started to move to more 12 and 13 personnel last season which saw Allen playing significantly more snaps and getting more involved in the passing game. Allen is slightly underrated as a receiver, but has shown the ability to find space underneath while also stretching the seam vertically. For a depth tight end, Allen is extremely versatile.

Play 2: Improving as a Run Blocker

Blake Corum excels running outside.



Rams have to run him inside to keep defense honest, but he should be getting these wide zone looks 2-3 times per game.



Kevin Dotson lays out Tatum Bethune and Davis Allen moves bodies. Corum hits the cutback it pickup 10+. pic.twitter.com/TPGRyCszyz — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 10, 2025

Allen’s biggest weakness coming from Clemson was his run-blocking. While it still isn’t perfect, he has shown a lot of improvement. Allen was a top-25 blocking tight end last season via PFF and also lined up as a fullback on a few occasions, serving as the lead blocker.

Play 3: Allen Using His Size in the Red Zone

Stafford has a lot of 'wow' throws, but it's the plays in the Rams offense that he makes happen when there's nothing there.



Rams go to a play-action boot in the red zone. Nothing open. Stafford extends the play just long enough to allow Davis Allen to break open. pic.twitter.com/SdPmCpLVrf — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 10, 2025

Allen was underrated as a blocker in the red zone last season. However, it’s his threat as a blocker that allows him to get open on plays like this. He’s able to slip past the linebacker creeping underneath to defend the run and then use his size to win in the end zone.

Biggest Question: Can Davis Allen Hold Off Max Klare?

Throughout the first three years of his career, Allen has consistently done what has been asked of him. He’s mostly been a reliable depth tight end who is versatile, can block, and can work underneath. However, that’s a similar role to what the Rams are going to ask of Klare. It’s going to come down to which one of Allen or Klare offers more as a blocker and who can provide value on special teams. Allen should have the early advantage, but how long can he hold off the rookie? That may also determine whether or not the Rams bring back Allen in 2027.

2026 Outlook/Role

Not much changes for Allen heading into 2026. His role remains that of a depth tight end tasked with specific responsibilities. Allen needs to prove his value as a blocker and contributor on special teams. With the emergence of Terrance Ferguson, Allen may see his role diminish slightly. At the end of the day, this is a very competitive tight end room.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

While it may seem like a lot for the Rams to keep five tight ends, it appears that is the direction that they’re headed. This is a team that wants to live in 12 and 13 personnel. If the Rams keep five tight ends, it’s hard to see Allen not making the roster. It would likely take one of the undrafted free agents to beat him out, which seems unlikely.

Chances: 10/10