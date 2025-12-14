Rams vs Lions Live Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams will be at home for the second-to-last time this season, taking on the Detroit Lions in a Week 15 NFC powerhouse matchup. Every time these two teams play, it's been a spectacle to watch, and this matchup is a potential preview of the playoffs.

There's so much history between these two teams with Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, but Dan Campbell and Sean McVay have their own rivalry going on. The Lions have got the best of the Rams in their last two matchups, and they come into this game desperate for a win to stay on pace in the playoff race. How can the Rams propel them downwards with a crushing loss?

What To Look Out For

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

The MVP race is always injected with recency bias, and a loss to the Lions would be inexcusable for their seeding in the playoffs. Stafford has to continue to play like an MVP and lead the Rams past his former team, but that's going to be more difficult with Davante Adams dealing with a hamstring injury.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Adams is expected to play, but he probably won't be able to run at full speed or be as effective as he usually is. He had an off game against the Arizona Cardinals , and that opened the door for Puka Nacua to go for over 150 yards on 11 receptions.

Their offense also received a tremendous boost from Blake Corum having a breakout game, and over half of their total yards came on the ground. They may lean more into their rushing game, especially with Adams' lingering injury. Corum and Kyren Williams are blazing at the moment. Why shy away from that?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Ultimately, this game is going to come down to which offense can rely on its stars more to win them games. Both of them have some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL, but which team will come out on top?

The game kicks off at 1:25 PM PST / 4:25 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.