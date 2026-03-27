3 Offensive Tackles Rams Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

If the Los Angeles Rams were to roll out the red carpet for a game this Sunday, they would have the roster to win it all this season. Key additions and re-signings to the secondary have put the Rams as arguably the favorites to cherish victory in Super Bowl LXI on Valentine's Day 2027. However, they have some work to do in terms of depth, competition, and establishing long-term stability.

The Rams, under general manager Les Snead, have built a foundation that could sustain success for years to come. The trick now is to continue to find immediate contributors, such as years past, and it starts by finding the successor to veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, who retired this offseason.

While Warren McClendon is the projected starter, a rookie could emerge to take that spot away. Here are three offensive tackle prospects the Rams could target in the NFL Draft next month.

Spencer Fano, Utah Utes

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The offseason discourse around Fano, his 32.88-inch arms, and where he will play at the next level is fascinating. Smokescreen season is well underway, as rumors continue to push Fano as a potential guard or center in the NFL rather than a day-one starting right tackle. If the Rams draft him, there will be little debate on where he plays under head coach Sean McVay.

Fano has excellent movement skills paired with fantastic mirroring ability, raw power, grip strength, and the flexibility to play both sides of the ball if asked. He should be considered a "best player available" selection for Los Angeles.

Travis Burke, Memphis Tigers

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-9, 325 pounds, and 34.25-inch arms, Burke is a massive human being playing right tackle. He has flown under the radar during this draft process, but as the Top 30 visits continue and teams begin to narrow their draft boards, Burke is a name popping up in the online draft community circle.

Burke has enough mobility, excellent power, and a mauler mentality that would be a welcome force on the Rams' offensive line. He may not start in his first year, but if McClendon fails to meet expectations as a starter, Burke would be in line for 2027 or sooner.

Nolan Rucci, Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another name that has flown well under the radar in this draft cycle is Rucci, a former 2021 five-star high school recruit who will get obvious looks late in the selection process as a developmental option. I could see him going much higher, as his tape at right tackle is beyond sound, showcasing a good, long frame, functional athleticism and flexibility, impressive hand technique, and a ceiling to develop into a good run blocker. The Rams should take a chance on the former top recruit if available.