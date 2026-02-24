Rams Have Massive Financial Decisions On Offensive Line

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to execute their vaunted passing attack due to the work of their offensive line. The line, which kept Matthew Stafford safe all year long in 2025 and paved the way for standout rushing performances from Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, especially in the second half of the season, 2026 represents a potential for four members to get paid.

While Alaric Jackson's deal was taken care of last offseason, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon are set to be free agents after this season, and how the Rams choose to address these four players will impact their future success.

Standout Year

Dotson and Avila were excellent in 2025, helping the Rams excel despite various play calls and personnel packages. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, per PFF's grades, ranked Dotson and Avila as the third and ninth guards in football.

"Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2023, Dotson has quietly rounded into one of the premier guards in football." stated Locker. "He turned in his best season to date in 2025 with a career-best 87.3 overall PFF grade and a 90.3 PFF run-blocking mark. Moreover, Dotson’s 3.8% pressure rate was the 12th-best at the position."

Dotson and Avila are both in the prime of their careers, and when one was absent, the loss was clearly felt across the rest of the line.

"Avila also developed immensely during his third pro season, compiling a career-high 75.0 overall PFF grade," stated Locker. "His 3.3% pressure rate given up was the fifth-highest among guards, and his 72.3 PFF run-blocking grade placed 12th. The Rams have a very bright future between him and Dotson."

So where does this leave the Rams?

Avila and Warren McClendon represents the Rams' two biggest financial questions of the offseason. With $40 million in cap this season and a predicted $230 million in 2027, how should the Rams manage their offensive line while dealing with the 2023 draft class? Especially as aging veterans have void years that would impact the cap at that point.

When it comes to Avila and Dotson, it's an interesting question as either man would essentially set the market for the other player. How do the Rams figure that out while assigning values to two players who have suffered injuries in recent years, along with the wear and tear at the position? Also, do the Rams value experience or youth more?

For McClendon, he could find himself inheriting the eight-figures-a-year deal Rob Havenstein signed towards the end of his career, giving the Rams their future left tackle for the next eight or more years, once again flawlessly replacing a franchise pillar.

Shelton's age will likely dictate his next deal. The key is fitting those decisions while thinking about players like Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and others who are out of contract after 2026.

