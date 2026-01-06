Ahead of Rematch vs. Panthers, Rams Must Make Changes

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, coming into the playoffs as one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara next month. They have shown why for much of the season, despite beginning their playoff march on the road. When their on, nobody can stop the Rams on either side of the ball.

Yet, for much of this season, special teams have remained a sore spot for the franchise, and it has cost them a few games this season, including losses in two of their last three games leading up to the Wild Card round. Other areas and players have also begun to struggle, leading to the Rams being vulnerable as they make their trip east to face the Carolina Panthers.

Why the Rams are vulnerable against the Panthers

The NFL is filled with parity this season as the usual contenders and suspects are nowhere to be found, whether they are a wild-card team or out of the playoffs entirely due to circumstances that cost them throughout the season. The Rams are not flawless, but they are a dangerous team when at their best.

I have a few concerns, though. As we saw against the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend, it was a tale as old as Week 1 of this season, seeing linebacker Omar Speights out of position, safety Kam Curl providing marginal play too often, and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. allowing big plays. They've constantly been picked on by opposing offenses and are showing to be true liabilities in coverage, making this unsustainable for effective and successful defense.

At some point, a change must be made. Speights hurts the Rams more than they would like to admit, and it is time to see whether or not rookie Shaun Dolac is ready to take the reins as a starter next to Nate Landman. In Curl's case, reinforcements are on the way with Quentin Lake making his return from a dislocated elbow injury this weekend. Plus, cornerback has become a top need that Los Angeles has avoided for far too long.

The Rams are capable of overcoming these flaws, as their offense, led by MVP favorite Matthew Stafford, continues to be one of the best in the sport and seemingly the latest iteration of "The Greatest Show on Turf." If they are upset by the Panthers this Saturday, it could be for the same reasons why they lost, defensively, in Week 13. Discipline will be key for this defense against Carolina.

