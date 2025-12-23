Why the Rams Could Face Surging Panthers Again

The Los Angeles Rams went into this past Thursday night searching for their 12th win of the season against the Seattle Seahawks in hopes of locking down the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Instead, they will, in all likelihood, face the winner of the NFC South as road team earning the fifth seed after their defeat in overtime to Seattle.

Los Angeles is still a Super Bowl contender, and there is a good chance that both the Rams and Seahawks will play for the NFC championship a month from now. However, head coach Sean McVay will have to prepare for the possibility of facing one of two competing NFC South teams: the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why the Rams could face the Panthers again

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was a wild weekend for playoff implications, and Sunday was important for the Rams. The Buccaneers and Panthers faced off for the first of two games that the two will play against each other in a three-game span.

It was Carolina that won the first round, coming up with key drives and scores thanks to the creativity of quarterback Bryce Young and clutch defensive plays to win the game at the end. The Panthers have been alternating wins and losses for the majority of the second half of this season and will face the Seahawks in search of their second win in a row.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay is falling apart, and its hopes of yet another NFC South title are slipping away. The Panthers seem destined to sweep them, leading to a potential rematch for the Rams from Week 13. A playoff version of the Rams with a healthy Quentin Lake could spell danger for Young, head coach Dave Canales, and the Panthers.

For as great a story as the Panthers have been late in the season, they are still a season away from true contention. They are too inconsistent on both sides of the ball to potentially secure a sweep of Los Angeles. At their height, the Rams are arguably the best team in football with the league MVP favorite, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and are still among the very best heading into the postseason despite starting it on the road, unless they get help in the coming weeks.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It is not inconceivable for the Rams to fall flat again in a big game where the team's key flaws keep them from another significant win. While the firing of Chase Blackburn hopes to resolve the special teams issue, it will be an area that any team, including the Panthers in a possible rematch, could take advantage of.

All of this is pure speculation and hypothetical, but the possibility of a rematch in Charlotte is enticing for fans of both teams, as the two franchises have something to prove.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Make sure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.