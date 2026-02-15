Three Keys The Rams Must Execute This Offseason
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of work to do to build a championship-level roster, but these three keys are musts if they hope to once again lift the Lombardi Trophy from SoFi Stadium.
1. The Rams Must Make A Splash Trade
If the Rams use their two first round picks on rookies, that would probably be viewed as a success but the trade market is too hot and for an organization that knows they are on borrowed time with Matthew Stafford, this is the offseason to make a dramatic push.
Pass rusher, outside corner, and wide receiver are critical areas, but one star player could be the major difference in making it to the NFC Championship and winning a Super Bowl.
2. The Rams Need To Retain Kam Curl and Cobie Durant to Set Up A Pivotal Move At Corner
There is no doubt that the Rams need to make a move at outside corner but as important as it is to bring in a player, either through free agency or during the draft to be that lockdown player, it's as important to set up the secondary so that whomever they bring in has the platform to grow into the player the Rams need him to be.
Kam Curl plays virtually every snap and he does his job well. His ability to play a variety of roles gives the Rams defensive flexibility while allowing Quentin Lake to play every snap at slot corner/ linebacker. He also allows Kam Kinchens to drop into the box, if Chris Shula wishes to run a single-high safety look.
Cobie Durant would join Emmanuel Forbes in the three-man outside corner rotation, thus setting up the Rams to add a third player to be the lockdown guy. If the Rams do hit on whomever they select, they can use their top corner to take out the oppositions' number two wide receiver, while doubling their WR1. Thus, the setup is as important as the execution.
3. Time To Flash The Cash
The Rams will likely have over $40 million to spend in free agency and for their draft picks. With that much money comes the possibility to make bold moves on the market and while the Rams shouldn't be cheap, they must splash the cash on their 2023 NFL Draft class before their values go through the roof next season.
Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Warren McClendon, Ethan Evans, and more are entering the final year of their deals, so it's time to pay up so contract disputes do not become an issue in training camp.
