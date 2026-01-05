Why Rams Rematch vs. Panthers Presents Massive Challenge

The Los Angeles Rams finished their regular season on a high note on Sunday, sweeping the Arizona Cardinals, 37-20, and securing the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. As the preparation and hype begin to build, the Rams will be considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl alongside league MVP and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Following their win over the Cardinals, Los Angeles's Wild Card Weekend opponent will be the NFC South champions and No. 4-seeded Carolina Panthers, who finished 8-9 and needed help to get into the dance for the first time since 2017. It will be a rematch from Week 13 of the wild back-and-forth affair, where Stafford turned the ball over three times in the 31-28 defeat in Charlotte.

Heading into this weekend, the Rams have faced a litany of outstanding teams, including those from within their own division. However, their road trip to the Carolinas will be their biggest challenge yet this season...until the next one.

Panthers bring L.A. their biggest challenge

Yes, this does seem like an outrageous statement or opinion to make. Why would these Panthers, who have lost back-to-back games and needed help from the Atlanta Falcons to get into the playoffs, be the Rams biggest challenge? It is due to this being a playoff game--a road playoff game, to be more specific.

On the road during the postseason is one of the biggest challenges any of the wild-card teams have to face. They don't get the pleasure of homefield advantage in a playoff atmosphere with the crowd and roars behind them. They must weather the storm, fight through the adversity of playing in a charged-up atmosphere, and hope they can get to the divisional round unscathed before yet another road game.

The Rams will be traveling to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, which has not hosted a playoff game since the 2015-2016 NFC Championship game, 10 years ago, at the height of Cam Newton's powers as the Superman of the sport. It will be cold and potentially damp, just like it was in Week 13, but with a stadium filled with hope and belief that a franchise like Carolina has not had in a long time.

However, this Los Angeles team made a much-needed statement against the Cardinals that they may have the battle through the trenches, but they are built for road-playoff football, having beaten some of the best teams, such as Seattle, San Francisco, Baltimore, Jacksonville, and Houston. Every playoff team has flaws, and the Rams aren't absent from that, but they are arguably the best team in the NFC playoffs. It's time to go out and prove it again.

