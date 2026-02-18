Rams Alaric Jackson Hauls In Another Top Honor

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a left tackle in Alaric Jackson, a man who has taken the road less traveled to get to the league. An undrafted free agent offensive lineman, Jackson has quickly risen up the ranks to become the anchor of the Rams' offensive line. After his best season yet, Jackson has earned a new accolade.

Jackson Comes Up Huge Once Again

Pro Football Focus ranked Jackson as the 71st best player in the NFL out of 101 superstars.

"Jackson faced big expectations after a career year in 2024 that led to a new contract," stated PFF. "He delivered with another strong season, earning an 84.2 PFF overall grade that ranked tied for eighth at the position. He was at his best as a run blocker, where his 86.1 PFF grade placed him fifth among offensive tackles."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After battling through blood clots in training camp, Jackson would only miss one game in 2025, establishing himself as one of the NFL's premier blindside protectors. During his end-of-year presser, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Jackson constantly overcoming adversity.

“Consistency," stated McVay. "I think consistency is the truest measure of performance. He's consistently played at a really high level. He's shown a mental toughness, a fortitude and a physical toughness. I think that we've only continued to get to know him better and how to be able to help him continue to thrive."

"He's an intrinsically motivated guy. He works really hard, does a lot of individual work on his own body maintenance, extra time with [Director of Strength and Conditioning] Justin Lovett and the strength coaches. He's always out there after practice pouring into younger guys or doing some different things and he just wants to be great. He's in the position to continue to ascend. I thought he was outstanding for us. I think he's only going to continue to build."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I was really proud of him and I'm happy for just the growth over time. When you look at the amount of things that he did when we found out about some of those things he was going to have to overcome just from a medical perspective and for him to do what he did in the absence of a lot of the work that's necessary to callous your body and sharpen your skills, it's a tremendous tribute to him. It's a tremendous tribute to the doctors as well and his ability to be able to follow suit. Awesome job. He was a stud for us this year.”

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.