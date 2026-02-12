How the Rams' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. A month from now, the Los Angeles Rams and the rest of the NFL will be preparing to pounce for the early days of free agency.

A process that is the wild west in the first 48-72 hours and then contains surprises and additions for months on end, free agency is one of the most pivotal parts of the team-building experience.

2025 marked a massive shift in the Rams' approach to team building. With Les Snead and Sean McVay looking to go for their second title, let's look back on the Rams ' 2025 free agency class.

Davante Adams

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 2 years, $44 million, $26 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Adams was incredible in 2025, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns, establishing himself as the big-bodies WR1 needed to make the McVay passing system run at maximum efficiency. Not only did Adams fill in perfectly on the field, his role in the meeting room might be more important with Puka Nacua putting in a league-leading season.

Road ahead: Adams will be back next season as stated by Sean McVay.

Poona Ford

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 3 years, $27 million, $15.6 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Ford was an excellent signing, establishing himself as a true nose tackle that the Rams needed for their 3-4 base.

Road ahead: Ford will be back next season as the Rams look to improve on their run defense.

Coleman Shelton

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) snaps the ball against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 2 years, $12 million, $9 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Shelton was exactly what the Rams needed on the offensive line to perfect the offensive line's operation. Shelton's ability to communicate, diagnose pressure packages, and change protections kept Matthew Stafford upright and Shelton's ability to maintain the pocket helped Stafford win MVP.

Road ahead: Shelton is getting up there in age so while he will be back next season, one must wonder if the Rams will look for his replacement in the draft...unless they believe in Beaux Limmer.

D.J. Humphries

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $2.5 million, $2.3 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Humphries was meant to be re-enforcements as the Rams has Warren McClendon in place as the backup swing tackle. McClendon was pressed into service due to an injury to Rob Havenstein so when Alaric Jackson had to miss the Falcons game, Humphries was called upon and his age was on display.

Road ahead: It's doubtful that Humphries will be back next season.

David Quessenberry

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman David Quessenberry (68) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.3 million, $134,000 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Quessenberry didn't play much but was part of a Special Teams protection team that struggled in 2025.

Road ahead: It's doubtful that Quessenberry will be back next season.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.255 million, fully guaranteed.

2025 performance: Witherspoon was strong early but suffered an injury in week two that he struggled to come back from. While he did play again, he wasn't the same player and would once again get hurt, forcing a premature end to the season.

Road ahead: While the Rams might want Witherspoon back for training camp, after he gets fully healthy, he will struggle to make the 53-man roster.

Troy Reeder

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.17 million, $75,000 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Reeder established himself as a constant Special Teamer, finding a new and likely permanent role for years to come.

Road ahead: Expect Reeder to be back next season.

Larrell Murchison

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Larrell Murchison (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $ 1.17 million, $160,000 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Murchison was a reliable role player who was moved around the roster for numbers reasons. Murchison was strong in the Rams' run defense.

Road ahead: Expect Murchison to be back next season.

Nate Landman

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Omar Speights (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.1 million, $75,000 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Landman was excellent the whole year and was a wild man early due to his ability to induce turnovers.

Road ahead: Landman signed a three-year extension in the middle of the season.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.