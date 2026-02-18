Rams Make Their First Roster Move of 2026 NFL Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made their first player move on the 2026 NFL offseason, making sure to reinvest into their offensive line.

With the Rams having their core set with Alaric Jackson , Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon set to lead the way next season, the organization is turning their attention to depth in the wake of Rob Havenstein's retirement.

The First Move of 2026

On Wednesday, the Rams announced that they re-signed offensive lineman David Quessenberry to a one year deal. Quessenberry was on the Rams in 2025, operating as a backup swing tackle, while getting snaps in on Special Teams. He played in 13 games during the 2025 season.

Considering it isn't expected that D.J. Humphries will re-sign (though that could change at any moment), Quessenberry is currently set to be the backup swing tackle, a role Warren McClendon held last season until being pressed into service after Rob Havenstein went out with injury.

"Quessenberry originally signed with the Rams leading up to the 2025 season and appeared in 13 games after spending the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings," per the Rams' Press Release. "The eight-year NFL veteran has appeared in 97 games (30 starts) and has logged 2,403 career snaps. In addition to his stints with the Rams (2025) and Vikings (2023-24), Quessenberry has spent time with the Houston Texans (2017), Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and Buffalo Bills (2022)."

"He has also appeared in eight postseason games (two starts), including three with the Rams during the 2025 season.The Encinitas, Calif., native was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of San Jose State University."

McVay Loves Depth on the Line

The Rams kept ten offensive lineman on their roster after cut down day, sticking to that number throughout the season, making adjustments here and there. Rams head coach Sean McVay explained the thought process behind the decision during the season.

“When you look at our previous history it's hard to have ten real NFL offensive linemen on your roster," stated McVay. "It's really cool for [Offensive Lineman] KT Leveston to get a chance to put good stuff on tape against Cleveland and they wanted to be able to trade for him for a future pick. We've had some issues in previous years where we've gotten injured. We have a veteran right tackle, obviously the situation is very unique with [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson]. While we do feel positive about that, to be able to have [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon, to be able to have [Offensive Lineman] David Quessenberry come in and then bring in [Offensive Lineman] D.J. Humphries."

"We felt like that's five really good NFLoffensive linementhat are playing the tackle position. Then to have five guys on the inside when you’re talking about [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila], Coleman [Shelton], [Kevin Dotson] ‘K-dot’ as you're starting inside three. Then two young players that as rookies accumulated a bunch of experience in [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer playing basically the whole year at center and then [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich coming in and playing a handful of snaps at the guard position. I felt like those guys earned it and felt like there was a pretty good separation that those guys all deserve spots.”

