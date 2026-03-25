Rams Announce Date, Time and Venue for Season Opener

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As expected, the Los Angeles Rams have now confirmed the time and date of their international contest in Australia. Here's all the details.

The Rams Set To Open NFL International Series

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are set to celebrate their title in the season opener. The Rams will then play the San Francisco 49ers the following day.

"The 49ers and Rams will play Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia," stated Schefter. "Due to the 17-hour time difference, the 49ers and Rams will take the field Friday at 10:35 a.m. (AEST) in Melbourne, with the game airing Thursday evening in the United States."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET. That's 5:20 on the West Coast. This game will mark the first NFL contest on the continent of Australia, and the Rams will be the first team to hold marketing rights in the region to play a contest.

This is a part of the Rams' global brand ambitions, which include their exclusive rights in New Zealand as well as several countries in Asia. The Rams hope this will be the first in a new series of moves to expand their influence into the region, a move desired by both sides.

The Rams Make a Historic Journey

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Large helmets of the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaners and New Orleans Saints at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We are thrilled to kick off our season in Melbourne, enhancing an already historic moment for both the NFL and the Rams,” said Los Angeles Rams Head of International Stephanie Cheng per the Rams press release.

“Every time members of our organization visit, including earlier this month, we see first-hand the growing excitement from folks across Melbourne in anticipation of this game. Not only will it be special playing the 49ers on a Friday morning in Australia, it also will be great for our fans back at home to be able to watch this match up in primetime on Thursday night.”

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; From left: California lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, ; Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment commission president Kathryn Schloessman and Los Angeles Rams safety Quinten Lake pose at the Super Bowl LX host committee handoff press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We are thrilled to be able to confirm the time and date for Australia’s first-ever regular-season NFL game at the MCG between the Rams and 49ers — a match-up that has created plenty of hype and excitement” said NFL Australia & New Zealand General Manager Charlotte Offord.

“We know that there is already plenty of appetite for this game, both in Australia and internationally, and we’re looking forward to getting tickets on sale in the coming weeks for what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under.”